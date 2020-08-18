LCS details remote learning for elementary schoolers

Less than one week before school is set to start for Lynchburg City School’s 8,000 students, division staff detailed how remote learning will look for students at the Lynchburg City School Board’s work session Tuesday.
The board voted at its Aug. 4 meeting to begin the school year Aug. 24 with all students learning remotely for the first nine weeks.
Instruction will be provided by LCS teachers to students in third through 12th grades via Google Classroom and for students in pre-K through second grades through Seesaw. Teachers will communicate with students and parents via email, online video conferencing, phone calls and various other methods, staff said.
All students in grades three through 12 will be provided internet- accessible devices, and Wi-Fi will be available in the parking lots of 19 school buildings and six community recreation centers, staff said.
Allison Jordan, an instructional supervisor in the division, said teachers have been working together during the past few weeks in content and grade level “pods” to develop instructional material.
“The amount of work that teachers have done in the past week has been staggering,” Jordan said.
Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for Lynchburg City Schools said the division is encouraging families and students to follow the Virginia Department of Education’s recommendation for maximum learning time for remote learning. The VDOE recommends 30 to 45 minutes per day of learning for students in pre-K, 45 to 60 minutes for students in kindergarten through second grades and 60 to 90 minutes for students in grades three through five.
For secondary students, who will largely be able to handle their online, remote work on their own, the VDOE recommends 30 minutes of learning per teacher daily.
Ethel Reeves, director of engagement, equity and opportunity for the division, said some of these online resources are “foreign” to some families in the division and communication will be key.
“This is all new to us, and it’s new for our families,” Reeves said.
Chuck Yarbrough, supervisor of instructional technology for the division, said tutorials for Zoom, Seesaw and various Google resources, such as Google Slides and Google Docs, are available for teachers to distribute to parents and students so they can learn how these resources work.
Parents or students with technology issues will be able to call information technology staff in the division who will either talk the parent or student through the problem over the phone or make an appointment to come by a school for a replacement device, Yarbrough said.
“We are concerned about families who don’t have access,” LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said. “We do want to work with our city to make sure that we can make Lynchburg accessible for all.”
The division is working to develop a plan for distributing paper materials based on the needs of particular students and families, Pugh said. Parents will be able to request a learning kit with paper learning materials, other hand-held learning items, library books and other resources that do not require internet access.
Reeves said parents will have to communicate with the division if they need resources or help. Reeves said parents and students should hear from their individual schools with detailed information as to how the first few days of remote school will take place.
“We want our parents and our families to help us,” Reeves said. “… Please talk to us.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 1. The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
