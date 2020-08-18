LCS details remote learning for elementary schoolers

For secondary students, who will largely be able to handle their online, remote work on their own, the VDOE recommends 30 minutes of learning per teacher daily.

Ethel Reeves, director of engagement, equity and opportunity for the division, said some of these online resources are “foreign” to some families in the division and communication will be key.

“This is all new to us, and it’s new for our families,” Reeves said.

Chuck Yarbrough, supervisor of instructional technology for the division, said tutorials for Zoom, Seesaw and various Google resources, such as Google Slides and Google Docs, are available for teachers to distribute to parents and students so they can learn how these resources work.

Parents or students with technology issues will be able to call information technology staff in the division who will either talk the parent or student through the problem over the phone or make an appointment to come by a school for a replacement device, Yarbrough said.

“We are concerned about families who don’t have access,” LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said. “We do want to work with our city to make sure that we can make Lynchburg accessible for all.”