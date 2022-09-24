10 Miler Notebook: 6-year-old Harvey Sutton adds to his list of accomplishments as youngest finisher, and more

Cassie and Josh Sutton made a repeat appearance in the Virginia 10 Miler after an eight-year hiatus from the event.

The Lynchburg couple trained a little differently this time around, thanks in large part to the addition of another member to their running crew. The Suttons were a group of three this year: Mom, Cassie; Dad, Josh; and son, 6-year-old Harvey, the youngest finisher in the 10 Miler this year.

The group crossed the end line in just under 2 hours, 8 minutes.

“That was the longest race of my life,” Harvey told a family friend who’d come to cheer them on.

He doesn’t have much experience to draw from when it comes to running, but his past is full of plenty of other athletic endeavors.

Saturday represented the “continuation” of the family’s goal to create “extraordinary stories,” Cassie said. The start of that journey began in 2021, when Harvey was 4 years old and the Suttons embarked on the Appalachian Trail. After 209 days, they’d completed their travels from Georgia to Maine, and saw then-5-year-old Harvey become one of the youngest ever to complete the roughly 2,100-mile trail.

“We just took everything really slow. Like when we first started hiking when he was 2 years old, we would go on really, really short hiking trips. And … as he felt confident doing more, we just did more and more. Then we realized that as long as we take it slow, we can do most anything,” Josh said.

Similar training methods played out in preparation for Saturday’s race. “We started at 2 miles and then just slowly worked our way up,” Cassie added, though she said Harvey had been used to hiking 14 miles on the weekend, “so he had a base.”

The three trained together before Harvey went off to school. Cassie and Josh described both the training regime for Saturday and the race itself as cherished family bonding opportunities.

“It was probably the best family time we could ever have, because before we trained, we just woke up and put him on the bus to school,” Josh said. “Now, since we had to train for this, we were running 4, 5 miles a couple times a week as a family … and we just had great quality time.”

Another 10 Miler, where Josh and Cassie can talk with Harvey about his favorite toys and games, or about how school is going, is likely in their future, the couple said.

Harvey, as he showed off his medal to a group of friends his age, succinctly agreed. “Yeah, maybe.”

Locals well represented among top 4+ Miler finishers

Like the 10 Miler, another Saturday race went down to the wire. The first and second-place finishers who battled throughout the course of the 4+ Miler, Jackson Schulte and Jamie Hiegel, were two of five area students to finish in the top 10.

Schulte, a graduate student at Randolph who also is student teaching at E.C. Glass, beat out Hiegel with a 23:49. Hiegel, a grad student at University of Lynchburg, crossed the finish line five seconds later to add a second impressive showing to his career at the city’s premier road racing weekend. As he makes his way back from an injury, Hiegel opted to run the shorter race after finishing seventh in the 10 Miler a year ago.

“Felt pretty good. I really haven’t been running a lot, so that was a nice surprise,” Hiegel said, adding his head-to-head competition with Schulte acted as motivation. “Course was tough, but having somebody next to me and behind me and then beating me in the end was really good and beneficial. If I didn’t have him, I wouldn’t be here [finishing second].”

Schulte was making his first appearance in the event and said he decided to enter because of the notoriety of the Virginia 10 Miler weekend and the level of competition offered.

“I had no idea what to expect, honestly,” Schulte said. "I saw the times from last year and I thought I would be competitive, so my goal was just to compete with whoever was running at the top.”

The 24-year-old did just that with Hiegel, the two finishing more than two minutes ahead of the rest of the field and nearly four minutes ahead of the third-place male finisher in the 4+ Miler.

“It’s great because sometimes you enter local road races and you’re at this level like Jamie and I where you train a lot but you’re not a pro … [and] sometimes you’re kind of on an island. So it’s really helpful to have people who were kind of the same,” Schulte said. “… It was painful. It was hard. Jamie did a really, really good job of pushing me. I don’t think it would’ve [turned out that way] if I was running it by myself, so it was really awesome.”

Nikki Long, a member of the Raleigh Distance Project, was the race’s female champ with a 26:04.

Amherst's Emerson Bryant was the third-fastest male in the race, clocking a 27:41, and was one of three area high schoolers to finish in the top 10. Sebastian Ploch and Carson Layman, both E.C. Glass students, finished fifth and ninth, respectively.

Trio of assisted running teams return for 10 Miler

Before thousands of others took off from the start line, Mike and Aaron Mitchell; Sophie Brooks and Bryan and Amanda Myers; and David and Alicia Haden were greeted by cheers of encouragement as they set off on their unique journeys through the streets of Lynchburg for the 10 Miler.

For each of the teams, the event represented another opportunity for three racers to shine in the face of adversity. Sophie raised awareness for spina bifida, the condition she lives with, as she waltzed across the finish line with her supporters. Aaron Mitchell, who has cerebral palsy, glided through the end of the course in front of E.C. Glass as he sat in the green and black “Team Mitchell” chair Mike pushed. And Alicia, who has Down syndrome, celebrated with her family as she exited the chair her dad, David, pushed to walk through the finish.

“She beat me,” David said of Alicia, smiling after completing his second 10 Miler with his daughter. The course was tough, he said, but he and Alicia felt “lots of support and encouragement from other racers as well as volunteers and spectators.”

Upon her foray into the racing scene, Alicia, now a student at Brookville, originally raced with someone else pushing her. But David said he “wanted to try” stepping in, and the two “just continued on, running in bigger, longer races,” after initially starting out at the 5K distance.

Sheila, Alicia’s mom, praised the 10 Miler for its inclusivity of those with special needs, and described the race as an opportunity to “let her have that experience” many others do. “It’s a great bonding thing with her dad, and promotes inclusion and awareness,” Sheila said.

Notable numbers

This year’s field of 10 Miler runners spanned more than seven decades. The oldest runner was 79-year-old King Jordan, of Washington, D.C., who completed the event in 2:38:37, while the youngest was Harvey Sutton. … More than 20 corporate teams participated in the 4+ Miler, 4+ Mile Walk and 10 Miler. … Among the elite runners in the 10 Miler, five countries (Kenya, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Canada and the U.S.) were represented. All told, 29 states and D.C. were represented in the 10 Miler. … Melkamu Wube, with his winning time of 47:48, completed 10 miles faster than 422 of 799 runners completed their 4+ Miler races. … The total number of finishers Saturday across all three events went up by 108 from last year’s showing (2,286 compared to 2,178), a 5% increase. More runners participated in the 10 Miler and 4+ Miler this year when compared to last, but the number of finishers in the 4+ Mile Walk dipped from 486 to 456. Numbers across all three events, as well as the Amazing Mile Children’s Run, are on their way back up since the return of the weekend’s slate following the pandemic, but have yet to reach pre-COVID levels.