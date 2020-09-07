100 years of Amherst County women honored in new exhibit and special program

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote in 1920, the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society is teaming up with Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. for a special program and exhibit highlighting the contributions and importance of women in Amherst County from 1920 through 2020.

The board of AGAR and the museum knew they wanted to do something special to mark the hundredth anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States, hoping to focus on what women’s suffrage looked like locally in Amherst County. They soon realized there was much more to women’s stories and contributions toward equality than suffrage alone, and the project, called “Women Making a Difference in Amherst County 1920-2020,” morphed into something bigger.

“What we discovered was, there was not a lot of formal stuff about suffrage, but there was a lot that women had made really big contributions to Amherst County in a lot of different ways, often in a way that wouldn’t have been written about in the paper,” said Lynn Kable, a member of AGAR who helped spearhead the creation of the exhibit and its contents. “We wanted to include a lot of women and celebrate a lot of women who wouldn’t ordinarily be celebrated, along with some women who would.”