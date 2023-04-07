The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred this week in the 2000-block of Ridge Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

The incident occurred Wednesday, April 5 at 5:17 p.m., when LPD officers responded to Ridge Avenue and were able to determine the shots had been fired from a home, the department said.

According to the news release, officers detained several subjects, one of whom assaulted an officer. During the investigation, officers located and seized four firearms, three of which were reported stolen out of vehicles parked in the Leesville Road area overnight.

A 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting within the city, possession of a firearm by person under the age of 18, and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to LPD.

The department said there is no ongoing threat to the community and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LPD at (434) 455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.