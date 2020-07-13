26-year-old Gretna man dies in Sunday night crash

A 26-year-old Gretna man died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on Va. 40 in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reports.
Authorities report Cory Allen Coffey was driving a 2009 Dodge Journey west on Va. 40 — just east of Va. 674 — shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.
The driver then overcorrected, according to police, and crossed the center line. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees.
Coffey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to an emergency facility in Gretna where he later died.
Police are still investigating the crash.
—Charles Wilborn
