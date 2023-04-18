A three-year-old child was hit and killed in a Lynchburg parking lot Tuesday evening, according to Lynchburg Police.

City police and Lynchburg Fire Department medics responded at about 7 p.m. to a parking lot in the 300 block of Beverly Hills Circle for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, the release said. The child died from their injuries.

The Lynchburg Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit responded to assist with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing, the release said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.