3-year-old dead in child abuse investigation, caregiver arrested

A Gladys woman has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after investigations into injuries that caused a 3-year-old to be flown to the hospital, where he later died.

Megan Marie Paris, 30, was arrested late Thursday and charged with child abuse and neglect causing serious injury, a class 4 felony.

According to a news release sent to The News & Advance Saturday night, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office started investigating “life-threatening injuries” to a 3-year-old living in Gladys on Thursday. The child had been airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital the day before, according to Investigator Mike Bryant.

Officers found that the child was injured “at the hands of its caregiver,” who was Paris at the time, according to the release. Bryant declined to specify the nature of the child’s injuries.

Friday morning, the child died.

Law enforcement is still investigating the incident and “additional charges may be filed,” the release states.

Records indicate Paris made $5,000 bond within an hour of being taken into custody.

