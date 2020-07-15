$39 million military veteran facility proposed for Campbell County

Campbell County could be the future home of a 339-acre facility dedicated to military veteran care, a program that retired Maj. Gen. Bob Dees said is unlike anything done before.
Years in the works, the proposed National Center for Healthy Veterans at River Bend Farm would take a holistic approach to transitioning veterans back to civilian life, offering residential communities, economic opportunities, technical and academic training and trauma recovery programs, among other resources.
“We want to do something that doesn’t exist,” said Dees, president of the Stone Ridge Foundation, the nonprofit behind the center. “It provides unique capabilities to help restore veterans and get them back on track.”
Having spent 31 years as a senior military leader and strategist with the U.S. Army, Dees said he is intimately familiar with the value and contributions veterans make, as well as the trauma they face, and hopes to help veterans “get back on the ladder of opportunity and success.”
Dees served as the vice president for military outreach at Liberty University for five years, and is the founder of the Liberty Institute for Military Resilience. In 2015 and 2016 he served as national security advisor and chairman for Ben Carson's presidential campaign.
Dees said his connection to Liberty University drew him to Campbell County as a potential site for the National Center for Healthy Veterans, and that it was a "patriotic county" with rolling woodland suitable to his vision for the center.
He has experience with similar organizations in the area, and serves on the Providence Veterans Farm Board of Advisors.
Providence Farm in Appomattox County works to provide a safe place for military veterans and their families, and Dees said he would like to partner with Providence and other area organizations — like the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council — more in the future.
He said while what those organizations are doing is "tactical," what the center hopes to do is "strategic," having a larger national impact.
The prospective property sits off of Wards Road in Campbell County, near Altavista. Russell Nixon with Nixon Land Surveying in Lynchburg has been helping design the facility and infrastructure.
An estimated $39 million project, Nixon said it could be up to 10 years of development work and will require a conditional use permit and rezoning from the county.
The foundation does not currently own the land, but Campbell County Community Development Director Paul Harvey said the foundation has the owner's permission to pursue the rezoning efforts.
Dees said they plan to purchase the land in the coming months.
Nixon said the foundation will go before the Campbell County Planning Commission in July, and then to the board of supervisors in September for final approval.
Of the 339 acres, 263 acres are zoned agricultural and would require a special use permit to be used as a camp facility and agricultural farming facility.
They are seeking to rezone another 69 acres to general commercial use to house a 30-room lodge and welcome center, with another parcel requiring rezoning to allow for an outdoor market, where veterans could sell produce and products created through the facility’s programs.
“I have been in my profession for 36 years, and this is one of the most important jobs I’ve ever worked on in my lifetime,” Nixon said. “I can give back to the guys who have given us the most.”
The project is fully donation-driven and is planned to have the capacity to house 130 veterans with room for about 20 staff members, Dees said.
Dees declined to comment on the amount of money the foundation has currently raised.
Nixon said the estimated cost of the project is $39 million.
While he estimated about 10% of the residents would be permanent, the majority of those served at the facility would stay for about three to 24 months, with an individual development plan created to help the veterans transition back to civilian life.
With a wellness center planned as a space for physical therapy, as well as counseling resources, Dees said they will offer courses in things like financial literacy, trauma recovery and even marriage and family parenting.
The center seeks to transition veterans back into jobs and careers through both on-site resources, and the aid of the nearby area universities, as well as remote learning.
Retired Brig. Gen. Jeff Horne is helping develop the project as the business manager and vocational programs director. Horne served 30 years as a senior military leader and interagency strategist, the army's first space operations general and later as director of human resources and program policy.
With a vocational village and skills center slated for the facility, Horne said they hope to train veterans in vocational skills — such as auto repair, welding, farming and artisan programs — with additional assistance from local community colleges and training centers.
Horne said he has helped transition countless veterans through various programs, and said being creative and working with your hands is one of the first real positive steps many people can take.
“We are so looking forward to being a part of the community and opening our doors to folks,” Horne said. “Partnership is really the key to everything in programs such as this.”
Though the center still requires county approval, Nixon said the foundation hopes to jump in as soon as possible and is ready to build the center’s first community village of 40 “tiny homes” and a community center as early as September.
“As I look at military suicide, as I look at some of our veterans not being able to transition properly into civilian life and become successful, and even the 40,000 homeless veterans in America … I recognize that America was not fulfilling its moral and practical obligation to take care of its veterans,” Dees said.
“That’s where this comes from, as a private sector initiative to provide holistic care and support for our veterans and get them back into society to be successful citizens.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
