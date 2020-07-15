$39 million military veteran facility proposed for Campbell County

Of the 339 acres, 263 acres are zoned agricultural and would require a special use permit to be used as a camp facility and agricultural farming facility.

They are seeking to rezone another 69 acres to general commercial use to house a 30-room lodge and welcome center, with another parcel requiring rezoning to allow for an outdoor market, where veterans could sell produce and products created through the facility’s programs.

“I have been in my profession for 36 years, and this is one of the most important jobs I’ve ever worked on in my lifetime,” Nixon said. “I can give back to the guys who have given us the most.”

The project is fully donation-driven and is planned to have the capacity to house 130 veterans with room for about 20 staff members, Dees said.

Dees declined to comment on the amount of money the foundation has currently raised.

Nixon said the estimated cost of the project is $39 million.

While he estimated about 10% of the residents would be permanent, the majority of those served at the facility would stay for about three to 24 months, with an individual development plan created to help the veterans transition back to civilian life.