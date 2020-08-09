You have permission to edit this article.
5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; effects felt in Lynchburg
breaking

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; effects felt in Lynchburg

Earthquake map

This image from the U.S. Geological Service website shows locations of people who submitted an online report to the USGS saying they felt the Sunday-morning earthquake.

 USGS

SPARTA, N.C. (AP) — Officials say an earthquake — the strongest in more than 100 years — shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

The quake was felt in the Lynchburg area and elsewhere in Virginia, as well as in South Carolina and Tennessee.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake's epicenter was about 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures “that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.”

Tags

News Alert