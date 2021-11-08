50 years of service to Amherst County: Longtime firefighter, volunteer Ernie Cash honored

The Monelison Volunteer Fire Department recently recognized Ernie Cash, a longtime member and former chief, for 50 years of service to Amherst County.
The department retired Cash’s number, 137, “as there are very few that have committed so much time and heart in the fire service,” according to an Oct. 28 post on its Facebook page.
The Amherst Fire Academy, where Cash instructs firefighter classes, also honored Cash with a celebration during its Oct. 28 meeting.
Cash, who began his service in 1971, remains actively engaged in teaching future firefighters, attending the Central Virginia Firefighters’ Association and assisting in Monelison Volunteer Fire Department fund drives. The department in the Facebook post also thanked his wife Tina and children for their support over the years.
“As many know a firefighter’s life and leadership is not always easy, but it is a life of endless memories and rewards from those you come in contact with,” the department said in congratulating Cash on the milestone.
Cash, 71, in a 2017 interview with the New Era-Progress said before he joined the Monelison department he used to work for a man who was a member of MVFD and through the job met some of the other members.
“…Then one day I just said, you know, maybe the fire department’s where I will go,” Cash said. “And I got an application, put it in, and a couple months later I walked through the door.”
When asked at the time what kept him going for so many years, he said he became obsessed.
“You start and the next day you go to a class and the next day you go to another class and you continuously try to gain knowledge,” Cash said. “It eventually just consumes you … you wake up, you think about it, you go to bed, you think about it.”