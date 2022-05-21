5th District Republicans nominate Good to represent party in November

Republicans in the 5th Congressional District gathered at Hampden-Sydney College on Saturday and made their voices heard: Good is more than enough.

Incumbent Rep. Bob Good was nominated on Saturday to represent the Republican Party during this November's general election. The freshman congressman is seeking a second term on The Hill later this year.

Good was nominated in convincing fashion, receiving 1,488 votes to his opponents' 271.

On the campus of Hampden-Sydney College, Good's fire burned as hot as the weather outside.

The freshman congressman thanked his supporters for being "Ultra-MAGA," attacked the media for "hoping for a different outcome," and riled his supporters to take back the country, including the House of Representatives, Senate and White House in the next two years.

"They don't know why you vote like you do," Good said to his supporters inside the field house.

Good faced one opponent at the convention, Dan Moy, of Charlottesville, who is a retired colonel in the U.S. Air Force and the Chairman of the Charlottesville Republican Party.

During his speech at the convention, Moy criticized Good for being "the loudest member of Congress," but said he has "no real results" to his name.

For some voters in the 5th District, the choice to nominate Good to be the party's representative was an easy one.

Peter Cefaratti, a delegate who cast his vote for Good, said it means a lot to him to be able to cast a vote for a representative who "represents me ... cause I can't be there to do it myself."

Cefaratti said the issues that matter to him are the ones Good fights for, which is why he wants to send the Congressman back to Washington for two more years.

"He doesn't compromise, which is a hard concept for some people to understand," Cefaratti said. "He doesn't give ground because conservatives have given enough ground.

"He wants to re-gain territory we've lost."

Gary Barve, a Lynchburg resident who also cast his vote for Good, said the congressman had his "100% support" in the face of the challenge from Moy.

"Bob Good is a great Congressman," Barve said.

Barve said Good's trustworthiness is the chief reason he supported the freshman congressman during Saturday's nominating convention.

On the other side, supporters of Moy did not leave the convention with the same ringing endorsement of Good as his supporters did.

Madeleine Chandler, a delegate who cast her vote for Moy, said Good didn't do enough in Washington during his first term, which is why she chose to support his opponent.

"I think he could have accomplished more than he did in two years in his position," Chandler told The News & Advance.

During a speech at the convention, Good cited a ranking of members of Congress ability to work across the aisle that had him ranked 433 out of 435.

In response, Good said "I am not in Washington to work with the Democrats, I'm there to defeat the Democrats."

Despite voting for Moy, Chandler said she would have no problem backing Good during the general election, as she hopes to keep the 5th district red.

This year's convention was a return to normal for Republicans in the 5th district. Last year's convention was held as a drive-thru convention in Lynchburg, which saw Good defeat then-incumbent Denver Riggleman 58% to 42%.

Now a two-time nominee in the 5th, Good is hoping to parlay his own party's support into another term representing the people of Central Virginia.

"The country has suffered ... it's what they want," Good said speaking about Democrats in Washington.

"But we're going to have a massive shift manifest itself in the electorate this November."

Good now will begin his general election campaign, where he will face challenger Josh Throneburg of Charlottesville. Throneburg was selected as the nominee last month after his primary opponents failed to register for the primary ballot.

