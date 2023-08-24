As summer reaches its peak, families in the heart of Virginia are gearing up for a much-anticipated event that celebrates the essence of motherhood, support and community. The 6th Annual Milkapalooza, organized by The Motherhood Collective, a program of HumanKind, is set to take place on Saturday, and plans to be filled with camaraderie, education and fun.

Milkapalooza began in 2017 when Maria Hayden, co-founder and program director of The Motherhood Collective, and her team conceived the idea of a community celebration centered around World Breastfeeding Month, observed every August.

The event aimed to create a space where mothers who were breastfeeding and those who were not, could come together and share their experiences without judgment. The goal was to provide holistic support for all new parents, acknowledging that the journey of parenthood is unique for each individual, she said.

“Each week represents a different contingent that they’re celebrating for breastfeeding. But the other piece of this too is that we didn’t want it necessarily just [to] focus on breastfeeding because not everybody is able to breastfeed, some are not able to,” Hayden said. “So, we’re all about including everybody and making sure that everyone has the support they need as a mom and new parent.”

From its modest beginnings, the event has boomed into an annual extravaganza, offering something for everyone. The first three years the event was hosted on the front lawn of Virginia Baptist Hospital but during COVID, it was held in the evenings on the campus of HumanKind. Hayden was happy to announce that the event would be returning to Virginia Baptist.

One of the defining and endearing aspects of Milkapalooza has been the “Latch On and Splash On” tradition, she said. Conceived as a way to celebrate breastfeeding in a tasteful and inclusive manner, the “Latch On” moment involves gathering mothers who are comfortable with it for a group photo and having their babies latch on to their breasts.

Following this heartwarming display, all attendees, including partners and supporting individuals, join in for a massive group photo.

This year, attendees can look forward to lawn games, giveaways, vendors specializing in maternal health and lactation, and food trucks.

Jackie Weaver, senior director of Women & Children’s Services at Centra Health, said the day welcomes all families to reunite, play, learn and explore.

“It’s just family from all different backgrounds, coming together,” she said.

The event is more than just a fun day out; it’s an opportunity for families to engage with local providers and services that can positively impact their lives, she said. From local health care providers to a teddy bear clinic that helps children understand medical care, the event offers an array of experiences that are both enjoyable and educational.

Weaver said the event is relaxed and community-centric and will offer a petting zoo and inflatable obstacle course.

She said the event is like a family reunion, allowing mothers who birthed their children at the hospital to reconnect with their nursing teams.

“This is the very best part of our jobs. We in health care and in nursing love this opportunity to be allowed to be a part of these families’ lives and connect with them. It’s why we come to work every day,” she said.

She added that Milkapalooza is not just a celebration but a heartfelt expression of appreciation to these families who have entrusted Centra Health to care for them.

Rachael Smith , (434) 385-5482 rsmith@newsadvance.com If You Go What: Milkapalooza: 6th Annual Community Breastfeeding Celebration When: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to noon Where: Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital, 3300 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Rachael Smith Reporter Follow Rachael Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false