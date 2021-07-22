 Skip to main content
911 service in Campbell County experiencing issues
911 service in Campbell County experiencing issues

Direct dialing of 911 and of Campbell County's non-emergency public safety line has been disrupted, officials said Thursday morning.

"The Campbell County Department of Public Safety would like to advise citizens of a service interruption affecting those within the Campbell County boundary. At the present time, the interruption of direct dial of 9-1-1, and our non-emergency line is affecting both landlines and wireless users," a county news release states.

"Campbell County Department of Public Safety requests that those in need of E-911 services that are within the Campbell County boundary dial one of the non-emergency numbers: (434) 215-9985 or (434) 215-9240 or TEXT 9-1-1 for a dispatcher to respond."

