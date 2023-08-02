The Nielsen Audio ratings service has issued its ratings report from the Spring 2023 Survey.

The survey was conducted March 30 to June 21 and, according to a news release, locally operated 94.9 Star Country (WSLC-FM) took the top spot in the market.

According to the release, Star Country has held a top two position for more than 14 years in the past 25 Nielsen ratings surveys.

Local operator Wheeler Broadcasting stations took four of the top five positions in the ratings, with Q99, K92 and Vibe 97.7 also finishing in the top five.

Nielsen defines the Roanoke-Lynchburg Metro as Roanoke and Lynchburg and the surrounding cities and counties.