"A blessing in disguise': Nelson baseball coach back at helm after life-threatening infection, foot amputation last spring

LOVINGSTON — He played the sport for years. Then, after hanging up his catcher’s gear and bat, and spending about 10 years running an area youth program, he took up coaching. For decades, you could safely bet on finding Chris Dowdy near a diamond.

So last spring, as his varsity baseball team at Nelson County High School competed in the season’s final games, Dowdy’s absence from the field was conspicuous.

“It about killed me to not be out here while they were,” Dowdy said, remembering back to the time he had to hand over the reins, the weeks when his squad practiced and played under the watch of an interim leader.

But at that point, he knew he’d be reunited with the players he’d mentored and the game he loves. In the preceding days, that outcome wasn’t always as certain.

After trading his perch in the dugout for temporary residence in the hospital, Dowdy learned nagging foot issues had escalated, threatening to take away more than just baseball.

■ ■ ■

“Here’s your options: You’ve become septic, so we either take your foot, or you die. You choose.”

Those were the words Dowdy, 47, heard as he lay in a hospital bed in Lynchburg. Initial tests and treatments came after his arrival to the emergency room, and “within hours” he heard the news.

At the urging of his wife, Nichole, Dowdy made the trip last spring to get checked out when he started feeling weak all over. The symptoms seemed akin to the flu, Dowdy explained, though he also believed, based on prior experience, that he might have an infection.

A seemingly simple, surface-level procedure on his left heel about four years earlier set off a series of infections and ensuing treatments. Procedures, a walking boot and hyperbaric therapy all were employed in the past as fixes.

Dowdy’s inclination about another infection was correct, but the solution this time wasn’t as simple.

The infection had spread, threatening other parts of his body.

Addressing the sepsis, via antibiotics, came first. About a week of his 2½-week stay focused on that. “Trying not to die, I guess,” Dowdy said with an undertone of humor as he looked back on the ordeal earlier this month, just about a year after the fact.

Amputation was the next step to ensure his future health.

Dowdy needed to live for Nichole and his kids, Grayson and Ellee Ruth “Ru”, and for the athletes at NCHS, he explained.

“Pretty easy decision to be made there,” Dowdy said of his response to the doctor’s sober news.

Still, he experienced a “shock to the system.” Thoughts raced through his head.

“How am I gonna live the rest of my life?” he remembered thinking. “How am I gonna do the things I want to do?”

■ ■ ■

When he woke up from surgery, relief set in for Dowdy.

“The mountain had been climbed,” he said of the battle that took place in the hospital and in the years before that contained the ongoing bout with foot issues. He didn’t have his foot anymore, and the surgery also took part of his leg, to the area just under his knee, but he’d finally found a sense of control. “Now it was just getting to where I would need to be.”

The first few months post-surgery, “that was a rough time” Dowdy admitted. His family, of course, filled the newfound gaps in his everyday life, like help with getting around or getting showered, initially.

Eventually, Dowdy was fitted for a prosthetic leg and foot — complete with purple-painted toenails thanks to Ru — and embarked on at-home exercises and eight weeks of physical therapy, navigating the challenges of learning to balance and walk differently.

All the while, he said, he thought of his family and his players. “These guys inspire me,” he said as he sat in the dugout, looking out on field at NCHS and the players who were playing catch during practice earlier this month.

Dowdy’s players say the same about their coach, an Appomattox native who played for the Raiders in high school and for Ferrum in college before taking the helm at NCHS four years ago.

“The respect he deserves from us as a person and a coach,” senior pitcher Landen Campbell said, “it hit us like a freight train.”

They were only without him for a handful of practices and games in 2021, but quickly they realized how important he was and is, “how much he holds us together,” Campbell said. “We took a lot of things for granted.”

When news came down from the coaching staff that their leader had been hospitalized, and then when they heard he’d have to have his foot amputated, members of the team identified a newfound resolve.

“It surprisingly brought us a lot closer, playing for coach, playing for a purpose since he couldn’t be there,” Campbell said.

The Governors learned, too, from their coach’s fight to get back to the field, what it means to “push through adversity,” senior third baseman Jace Martin said.

“When something hits you, like that hit him, just don’t stop. Don’t give in,” Martin said.

They certainly saw that in their leader, who coached a Nelson-based summer group from a wheelchair before he even received his prosthetic.

“Kind of crazy,” Martin said. “He wants it, bad.”

■ ■ ■

The questions Dowdy silently asked himself when he was in the hospital months before have been answered.

Now back at the helm for the Governors, Dowdy lives his life just as he did — only better, without ongoing medical issues to worry about — doing as he wants, only with a prosthetic.

“I’m a simple man. Baseball is, besides my wife and kids, the love of my life,” said Dowdy, who’s led the Governors to a 1-1 start to the 2022 campaign and aims to guide NCHS to a Dogwood District title.

Foot problems, surgery and recovery process now part of his past, Dowdy is happy to focus on helping his players reach their potential as he shares his love for the game.

“I feel like everybody’s got a path, and this was mine,” the coach said. “I feel like I’m a better person. I have a better outlook on life. Better goals I’ve set. It was a blessing in disguise.”

