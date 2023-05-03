The Lynchburg community mourned together Wednesday night over the loss of a six-year-old boy, rallying behind the family of the child whose life was cut short late Monday night as a result of gun violence.

In the parking lot of Greater Peaceful Zion Baptist Church in Lynchburg, just steps away from the home where the boy's life was taken, a large crowd gathered to support the family of Kingston Campbell, the six-year-old who was killed late Monday night following a shots fired incident in the 1500 block of Floyd Street.

Wednesday night's vigil paid honor to the life of Kingston, with leaders from the city and faith community coming up one-by-one to offer their condolences to the family, as well as charge the residents of Lynchburg with one question: "What is it going to take?"

"It's unnatural for any mother to have to bury their child," Mayor Stephanie Reed said during the vigil Wednesday. "It's the greatest fear of every parent to lose a child ... from a mother to a mother, my heart breaks for you and for your family."

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema offered his thoughts and prayers to the family, saying, "I'm sad being here. I'm sad we have a young man who will never see his seventh birthday, or any birthday after that."

The police chief said one way to help the family heal is by finding, arresting and prosecuting the individuals responsible for his death.

"If a six-year-old young man in his own home being shot and killed does not provoke you to take some type of action, there is something wrong with you," he added. "And I am specifically speaking right now to individuals that we know as a police department in this community have information about what took place the other night."

Lynchburg's Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison said nights like Wednesday are what Lynchburg is about.

"This is who we are. This is what we're about. And while we have many pastors here, elected leaders, fire departments and police departments ... we have so many people in this community who care and want to see our young people survive and be old enough to have a career, or children, or go to college."

Like Zuidema, Harrison remarked on the issue of gun violence in the community.

"You certainly don't go around in the streets shooting people like it's the wild west. It's not. That's not what Lynchburg is about. And for all of us, what we can do, we need to take back our city from this violence."

In addition to city leaders, faith leaders also took the opportunity to bestow prayers upon the family, like the Rev. Carl Hutcherson, who said, "Lynchburg is not the city of violence. Lynchburg is the city of seven hills; and seven is the number of completion in your Holy Word. Help us now to move forward."

Lynchburg City School Board Chair and Bishop of Providence Transformation Church International James Coleman implored the crowd to rally as a family behind this grieving family.

"As we pray for our family members, grief is the price we pay for love," Coleman said. "... I'm not praying this prayer thinking I'm not connected to [Kingston's family], that we're not connected to each other. We are."

Honoring a life cut too short, with candles and cell phone lights raised high to the heavens, words said by one speaker were echoed from the mouths of the large crowd on Fillmore Street.

"Kingston, this is for your life. Kingston, you did not die in vain. In the name of Jesus, it ends here."