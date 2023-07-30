From the pulpit at Scott Zion Baptist Church in Madison Heights, Pastor Russell Gary Lee talked about the endurance of his congregation.

“As history would have it, our theme for this day is we have come this far by faith,” Lee said.

On Saturday, Scott Zion celebrated its 150th anniversary as a community center for worship, education, and fellowship.

“From its immaculate inception in 1873 — that’s a long time 1873 to present — Scott Zion Baptist Church has believed that God will lead and guide us with the word,” Lee said.

After a dedication ceremony in the current sanctuary, parishioners made their way across Galt Mill Road to unveil a new historic marker outside the original brick church building.

“Scott Zion Baptist Church is one of the largest and oldest African American congregations in Amherst County,” the marker reads.

Located about six miles northwest of Lynchburg, the Scott Zion community emerged after the Civil War when African Americans and some Native American people migrated away from agrarian communities along the James River and settled in the area. The first known burial in the Scott Zion cemetery behind the original church occurred around 1890.

Tom Martin, chair of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, said during the ceremony, “The trials and tribulations have been mentioned this morning. But think about the faith and love that they had that helped overcome them, that built this church, this fine institution, and brought it to where it is today.

“On behalf of the board, we offer you our sincere thanks for the rock you are in this community … 150 years of service is just proof that God is in this place,” Martin added.

Del. Wendall Walker, R-Lynchburg, said during the ceremony it breaks his heart to see other churches closing their doors.

“But here because of the obedience to God and the faithfulness, the doors are still wide open. So when people need help they know that they can come to Scott Zion Baptist Church because you care enough to help them.”

Scott Zion was added to the National Register of Historic Places in March 2022.

Church Program Coordinator and President of Choirs Beryl Poindexter-Saied grew tearful talking about the occasion.

“Only thing I can say is there’s so many precious memories here.”