A crafty Smith Mountain Lake getaway

The Erler residence sits near the Smith Mountain Dam, providing a little more privacy and quiet from the more popular areas of lake.

Everything about the Bay Terrace home is intentional. Even the layout for the property has a purpose. Instead of following the slope of the land leading to the lake, Erler set the house at an angle to make it feel more spacious and face the optimum lake views.

“I didn’t want it to feel intrusive [to nature],” Erler said. “Many of the homes on the water have had trees and plants cut down to you can see more of the lake. Loblolly house blends in with the natural surroundings.”

That is easily seen in the outdoor space and back patio. The more away from the house you go, the more chaotic the brick work gets so it blends in with the natural surroundings — an element used by the Greenes often.

The plants also are unique to the property. While some are native to the area, many are plants sent to Erler’s wife because of her gardening column for The Laker.

“She never wanted to get rid of them, so we needed a place to plant them,” he jokes. “I’ve lost track of what they are over the years.”