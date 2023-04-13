Each year, a handful of Lynchburg residents open up their homes and gardens for tours as part of Lynchburg’s annual Garden Day.

Part of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week, the Hill City’s tour features five homes in the Rivermont and Boonsboro communities, ranging in age from a 1924 Tudor Revival-style home to Craftsman-designed home build in 2017.

Lynchburg’s Garden Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

The ticket includes admission to five private homes and gardens, along with Camp Kum Ba Yah, where Blue Ridge Conservation will supply information on native plants, pollinators and chemical-free yards, and vendors will have plants and garden products for sale. In addition, a tour ticket allows entry to six nearby places of interest for a total of 12 sites.

Statewide, more than 100 private and public gardens and homes are available for visitors to walk through during Virginia’s Historic Garden Week. All week, communities across the commonwealth hold tours to raise money for the restoration of historic and public gardens since 1927.

Debbie Lewis, Garden Club of Virginia president, wrote in the club’s guide to Garden Week of the nearly 3,400 garden club volunteers and homeowners who make Virginia’s Historic Garden Week possible.

“Since 1929 the landscapes of many of the commonwealth’s most cherished historic public landmarks have been restored or preserved with tour proceeds,” Lewis wrote. “These funds also supported graduate-level research to document landscapes surrounding publicly and privately held properties.”

This year’s event marks the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week in Virginia, wrote Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, dubbing it “America’s largest open house.”

“As Virginians, we have always appreciated green thumbs. In fact, some of our nation’s oldest gardens can be found right in our backyard,” McClenny wrote. “From the historical gardens of Monticello and Mount Vernon to modern marvels such as the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Virginia shines as a destination where travelers can enjoy some of the nation’s most beautiful gardens.”

Locally, the Garden Club of Virginia has been responsible for the restoration of historic gardens at Lynchburg’s Point of Honor, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest and Sweet Briar College. The money also helped create a $500,000 centennial gift to support projects at Virginia State Parks, including work at Holliday Lake State Park in Appomattox.

105 Lee Circle

This marks the third time the home of Catherine and Mike Madden has been featured during Lynchburg’s Garden Day, having appeared on tours in 1980 and 2000.

The home, designed by Penrose Stout, is a Norman-influenced Tudor revival constructed in 1924.

Notable features include Flemish bond brick, a steeply pitched part copper roof, and an ornately arched front entrance. Custom millwork provides decorative accents in various rooms. The owners added a marble kitchen and great room to the home with a 16-foot cathedral ceiling with exposed beams. French doors and ample windows overlook the landscape.

The owners have replanted boxwood parterres — a formal garden of ground cover or shrubs laid out in symmetrical patterns. The boxwoods are set off by pea gravel pathways through the garden. These particular parterres were originally created by Pat Leggett, who once owned the home and served as president of the Garden Club of Virginia.

3820 Sheringham Place

Owned by Suzanne and Stephen Johnson, this home was designed by Aubrey Chesterman and built in Tudor Revival style in 1925, and underwent a renovation in 2017.

The circular driveway is accented with Boxwoods and English Hornbeam trees and the garden alongside the house features native plants and roses from Old City Cemetery.

The home’s interior is painted a soft white to accent the Johnson’s art collection — including watercolors of the Luxembourg Gardens in Paris by artist Theodore Turner. In the living room, near the grand piano, sits a painting of Suzanne as a child.

Rooms feature triple crown molding, fireplaces, mullioned windows with each pane framed in white, French doors and original brass fixtures.

1050 Greenway Court

Lea and Billy Barksdale’s home was built in 1965 for Billy’s grandparents and last was featured during the 2011 Historic Garden Week tour.

This traditional family home has been transformed into a gallery of fine and decorative art — inside and out. One notable piece work of art is the bookplates for “Sleeping Beauty” and other fairy tales from old French books. An illustration of Rabbit Hill, created by Lea’s uncle, Robert Lawson, is on display along with Lea’s own abstract art.

The home’s central gathering place is its English-style kitchen, lined with dog portraits.

Picture windows in the den overlook a garden of evergreens, peonies, and hydrangeas in shades of blue, coral and pink. The Barksdales maintain a jasmine trellis on the front and patio side, along with boxwoods. A pergola sits near the bluestone side porch.

206 Saint James Place

This townhouse, owned by Karen and Michael Owen, was built in 1987 and renovated in 2019.

Vibrant artwork from local artists accents the formal living and dining rooms. Colorful wallpaper and textiles created warmth throughout the home’s interior.

The Owens maximized the house’s living space with kitchen renovation that planned for functional counter space and room for an overflow of visitors. The home features a sunlit main level master bedroom and marbled bathroom.

The spacious deck features herbs and seasonal flowers and is a favored spot for taking in the mountain views.

114 Craftsman Way

Built in 2017, the home of Gail and J. Wayne Harris, features a steeply pitched room with gables and the exterior incorporates accents of stone.

A collection of local art — including pieces by the owner — forms the interior décor, and the John Wayne room pays homage to the famous actors known for his Westerns. Other art includes framed Historic Garden Week lunch boxes painted by Lynchburg-area artists.

Other interesting art includes prints and watercolors from the couple’s travels, an antique box collection and a vintage Tole chandelier.

Camp Kum Ba Yah, 4415 Boonsboro Road

This 47-acre urban forest was founded by the Rev. Bev Cosby in 1950 as an outdoor haven for children during the summer months to play and learn in nature.

Over the decades, the program grew to year-round outdoor educational programming for pre-k and elementary aged children. The camp offers hiking fishing and outdoor classrooms to encourage learning through nature.

On Garden Day, Blue Ridge Conservation will be on hand to talk about chemical-free lawns, pollinators and native plants, and local vendors will have plants and garden products for sale.

Places of interest included in the ticket:

Anne Spencer House and Garden, at 1313 Pierce St.

The Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum was home to Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer. Her garden cottage served s inspiration for a number of her poems. This property is a two-time winner of the Garden Club of Virginia’s Common Wealth Award. The property is listed on the national and state historic landmarks register.

Miller-Claytor House and Garden, 2200 Miller Claytor Lane

Originally located in downtown, the Miller-Claytor house was moved to Riverside Park in 1936. It is the Hill City’s only remaining 18th-century townhouse. The house is a Virginia Historic Landmark.

Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St.

Old City Cemetery also serves as an arboretum of historic plants, including more than 425 antique roses, medicinal herbs, a butterfly garden and pond, shrub garden, antique daffodils, and hundreds of native and ornamental trees. The cemetery is a Virginia Historic Landmark.

Point of Honor, 112 Cabell St.

Overlooking the James River, the home Point of Honor was built in 1815 in the Federal style for Dr. George Cabell. The home now serves as a museum.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest

Thomas Jefferson’s octagonal shaped retreat home was used by the former president after retiring from public life in 1809. Admission is free for the garden only. Poplar Forest is a Virginia and national historic landmark.

Sweet Briar Gardens, U.S. 29, Amherst

The boxwood garden and Daisy’s Garden surrounding the historic Sweet Briar House date to the 19th century.