AMHERST — Before a packed room of family, friends and the Lynchburg area’s legal community, two Amherst County judges — Jeff Bennett and Eugene Butler — were sworn into office Friday.

Bennett, a former Lynchburg prosecutor who spent the past eight years as Amherst County’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge, succeeds Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett, who presided over the court since July 2015. Butler is now Amherst County’s J&D judge and made history Friday in becoming the first Black judge to be sworn into the 24th Judicial District, which encompasses Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson.

Garrett said the changing of the guard in the Amherst County courthouse marked a significant day and recognized the many judges in the Lynchburg area, some currently serving and others retired, who attended the ceremony.

“It’s quite a legacy to live up to,” Garrett told the two incoming judges. “It’s a good legacy to follow.”

Garrett also handed Bennett his personal key to the Amherst courthouse in a symbolic gesture in his last official day as presiding Circuit Court judge.

Bennett, a Chesterfield native and graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and University of Richmond Law School, said he’s known Butler, his successor on the J&D bench, for about two decades and in all that time has never seen him angry, raise his voice or lose his calm.

“He is perhaps the most even-tempered lawyer — judge — that I know,” Bennett said.

Bennett, who eight years ago succeeded Garrett in presiding over Amherst J&D, said the work in that court is tremendously difficult and challenging.

“There are days we walk out of the courthouse and feel like we did our best with what we had but you just can’t leave the case behind and you drive home praying a child is going to be OK,” Bennett said. “There are decisions we make every day that we may not like, that we may not personally agree with it, but we make those decisions because we don’t write the law but we interpret and apply the law and that’s our sworn obligation.”

Bennett vowed to work hard, be prepared, act professionally and treat everyone with dignity in presiding over Circuit Court. He said humanity and humility are the two most vital traits in his view to being a judge, who are seen as the focal point in courtrooms.

“To me the judge’s place in the courtroom is not so much a position of importance but merely a position of practicality,” Bennett said. “The judge is here, front and center, elevated to listen and be in the position to hear everyone in the room.”

He thanked the Virginia General Assembly for their trust and confidence in bestowing on him what he described as a tremendous responsibility.

“I will work hard every day to justify that trust,” Bennett said.

An Amherst County resident for the past 21 years, Bennett worked in the Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for 13 years under former chief prosecutors Bill Petty and Mike Doucette. Bennett described the two as mentors who played a major part in his deciding to become a judge. Doucette, who now serves as Nelson Circuit Court’s presiding judge, swore Bennett into office during Friday’s investiture ceremony.

Chuck Felmlee, a Lynchburg attorney who formerly worked alongside Bennett as a chief deputy prosecutor for the city, said his former colleague worked hard to become one of the most seasoned and accomplished prosecutors in Central Virginia.

“Everyone knew he was a rising legal star in our community,” Felmlee said, adding the two worked side by side for a decade.

A local attorney described Bennett as possessing mental calmness, composure and evenness of temperament, especially in difficult situations, Felmlee said, adding many local prosecutors past and present had a great time working with him.

“We’re so proud of everything you’ve done, Jeff, all your accomplishments,” Felmlee told Bennett.

Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge H. Cary Payne told personal stories of Bennett that drew laughter from the crowd.

“He has a servant’s heart,” Payne said.

Payne said Sen. Creigh Deeds, a state legislator and Democrat running for the newly redrawn Senate District 11 in the Nov. 7 election, asked Bennett during his interview in Richmond why he wanted to take on 90% more work for only 10% more in pay. Deeds attended Friday’s ceremony along with state Sen. Mark Peake and Del. Wendell Walker, two Republican legislators who represent Lynchburg.

“I wish I had been there, senator, because I could have answered that question,” Payne said. “It’s because he believes in the justice system and believes in helping people and believes in his community.”

Butler, a Washington D.C. native with more than 20 years of law experience, thanked his father, a United Methodist minister who opened Friday’s ceremony with a prayer, and his mother, who he called “my heart.”

The Washington & Lee Law School graduate worked for 13 years as attorney for the Division of Child Support Enforcement, which is part of the Virginia Department of Social Services, and has served as president of the Lynchburg Bar Association. He has been a substitute judge in the 24th district the past two years.

Mary Chamberlin, an attorney for Petty, Livingston, Dawson and Richards, said Butler was a mentor to her and many younger members of the bar association. At Friday’s investiture ceremony, Chamberlin described Butler as kind, intelligent, trustworthy, caring, patient and friendly, and in her working with him made each case a learning experience.

“Eugene, you are a force of good in this world and a common theme in your career has been treating others kindly and fairly,” Chamberlin said to Butler. “You are an amazing person, a capable and kind attorney and now you are going to a tremendous asset to the community as a judge.”

Butler thanked the many judges he knows who gave him advice, recalling one telling him to never give up, and spoke of their influence. He said he also is grateful to the many clerk workers in the court system who work daily with the public, many of whom are frustrated and dealing with stressful situations, and referred to the legal and law enforcement community as “part of the same family.”

Butler said much of his success is credited to his parents who were seated directly behind him as he spoke. Just after putting on the judge’s robe he said, “God is good” and talked about fulfilling his career goal.

“Like my dad always says, prayer works. So I thank everyone,” Butler said. “I am a very blessed person in this courtroom.”