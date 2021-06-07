A guide to what's on the ballot in Virginia's primary

Democratic voters will decide whether they want former Gov. Terry McAuliffe to return for another term or whether they think one of his four opponents is the best pick to take on GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin.

McAuliffe, a longtime fixture of Democratic politics and a prodigious fundraiser, has been seen as the heavy favorite in the race. Polling has generally shown him with a commanding lead, he’s got a big money advantage, and he locked up endorsements from top officials around the state.

Two of his opponents, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, are running what could be history-making bids. If either wins the general election, they would be Virginia’s first female governor and the nation’s first Black female governor.

Also in the race are Del. Lee Carter, a self-described socialist who is well to the left of the pack, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, whose campaign momentum has been blunted by two unresolved allegations of sexual assault raised in 2019 that he strenuously denies.

Gov. Ralph Northam, like all Virginia governors, is prohibited from seeking a second consecutive term.

Lieutenant Governor