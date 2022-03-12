A library at River Ridge mall? Lynchburg receives proposal

As the City of Lynchburg continues to focus on ways to improve lifelong learning for its residents, City Manager Wynter Benda presented a new way to jumpstart that improvement: A new branch of the Lynchburg Public Library at the River Ridge mall.

During Lynchburg City Council’s work session Tuesday, Benda brought forth an unsolicited proposal from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to allow the commercial real estate company to invest $1 million to create the library with a five-year lease and an additional five-year option.

According to Benda’s presentation, there already has been an investment of more than $53 million since 2017 at the shopping mall.

“It is good for us here in Lynchburg that there has been this kind of investment in an asset that is transitioning,” Benda said.

Benda said he has been driven by some councilors to look at how spaces are used in a different manner, and this is “a bold step” in that direction.

According to the presentation, 28.6% of visitors to River Ridge mall are households with children, and the city believes that the reciprocal patronage from the library, as well as the increase in foot traffic, will bring in additional tax revenue for Lynchburg.

The proposal calls for a 9,000-square-foot library in the mall, beside the movie theater, that the nearly 26,000 library card holders in Lynchburg will have access to.

Beverly Blair, Lynchburg’s library director, said the library will have a fireplace, a coffee bar, new books and materials, as well as study rooms and meeting spaces for cardholders, something Blair said they “desperately need” to have.

Staff and council also will face a decision as to what to do with other library branches.

Currently, the city operates the main library branch in the Plaza shopping center, in addition to the downtown library branch on Church Street. Should the new mall branch open, it will be the third branch, putting Lynchburg on par with similar localities in Virginia.

Blair said cities such as Roanoke, Suffolk, and Williamsburg operate at least three library branches, but Lynchburg also could opt to save money on full-time employees and close the downtown branch in exchange for the proposed new mall branch.

The presentation shows that, in addition to the full-time employees, there would be a $350,000 one-time cost for new furniture, fixtures and equipment; $48,000 recurring annual cost for books and materials that will be offset by aid from the state, and $100,000 annual cost for rent.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson gave his thoughts on the branch options, saying he preferred just operating two larger branches because “when a company makes a new splash ... like Chick-fil-A did, they close the other one, because then you actually have that focus.”

Helgeson did say that he thinks it’s a “win-win” to have a good partnership with the mall.

“The mall wants this to be successful, so hopefully more people will come to the mall, read some books, and go buy a new sweater. We kind of want to help have that incentive by not having another branch.”

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder wasn’t as fast to say he wanted to close the downtown branch if a new branch is built, instead saying he wants to check with members of the community about how much the downtown branch was used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, since the branch has been closed for some time due to the pandemic and construction.

If the city were to operate three branches, it would need to hire two new full-time employees at $140,000 total annually. If the city were to close the downtown branch, it would only need one new full-time employee at $80,000 annually, according to the presentation.

Benda said money for the new library branch already has been allocated in the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget that he presented to council Tuesday night.

For this week, Council took no official action on the proposal.

Lauren Spencer, the mall’s retail marketing manager, said while council hasn’t yet voted to approve the library, mall officials “would love to see the library come to River Ridge.”

