A look at the Atlantic Coast Pipeline easement process that left Nelson landowners $15 million richer

The fight played out in public spaces via protests and events and in courthouses up and down the coast. All the while, other exchanges over the contentious Atlantic Coast Pipeline hit closer to home and played out more quietly.
In living rooms and at kitchen tables in the homes of landowners along the 600-mile route that was to cross three states, ACP worked to buy up rights to valuable real estate. In Nelson County, more than 150 landowners were part of those methodical talks that often carried monumental stakes.
And for all the back and forth — over the less than 30 miles of the planned path of the now-canceled natural gas project — and the relinquishing of the rights to hundreds of acres, Nelson County landowners walked away with more than $15 million.
“Ain’t that sweet?” said Carlton Ballowe, a Nelson resident and landowner who signed multiple easement agreements with ACP. Ballowe, a supporter of the project throughout its six-year lifespan, said with the final outcome of the pipeline — the announcement last month of its cancellation — landowners who received payouts can “have your cake and eat it too.”
Others who stood in unyielding opposition, meanwhile, saw the millions ACP distributed in Nelson County as reparations for harm that cannot be fully healed.
“There are no winners,” said Jay Roberts, executive director for Wintergreen Property Owners Association, which signed a pair of easement agreements allowing the placement of the pipeline and use or improvement of existing roads or the creation of a new road for the project.
Looking at the process
In Nelson, discussions between ACP representatives and landowners took on a variety of looks.
Some landowners managed the talks themselves. Others involved lawyers.
Some went back and forth multiple times as they aimed to get better compensation offers. And some initially refused to sign easement agreements.
Ballowe and his wife Lorna signed a pair of easement agreements, conducting all the talks without the help of an attorney. There was “quite a bit of back and forth,” Carlton Ballowe said, but it ultimately paid off to the tune of more than $170,000.
For one of two easement agreements, the couple received about double what they were initially offered, Ballowe said.
One of the agreements they signed was a “water agreement” to provide natural water to ACP for construction from a source on one of the properties they own. That contract included the option for ACP to renew the agreement for three years for an additional $20,000 per year. So the Ballowes, as a result of the project’s cancellation, stand to lose up to $60,000 — but they’re not losing sleep over the lost potential.
“I’m cool,” said Ballowe, explaining he’s grateful ACP is not asking landowners to return the money it paid out already for easements.
Other landowners also negotiated deals directly with ACP’s contracted land services firm, Doyle Land Services, and ultimately signed agreements.
Agreements were signed as early as 2015, the year after the project was first approved and two years before it received federal approval, while other agreements were signed as recently as this year.
On the other hand, some in Nelson talked with Doyle but never came together on acceptable final terms.
And for some others, like Richard Averitt, talks never really got off the ground.
Averitt, a Nellysford resident and business owner, early on made clear his thoughts about the fact ACP, as a federal natural gas pipeline approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, could acquire private property for the project. Averitt, upon receiving an initial offer of $13,000 for property owned by his company, Rockfish Valley Investments, burned the letter with the news and challenged others to do the same.
The offer “didn’t even warrant a response from me,” he said.
A property owner nearby ultimately garnered $450,000 for an easement on her property comprising about the same amount of acreage the proposed easement on Averitt’s land would have totaled.
“I was obviously dumbfounded and insulted that they thought that was anything close to what you might consider fair and just compensation,” Averitt said of the $13,000 figure.
He and others in Nelson referred to ACP’s process of acquiring easements as individuals going up against a “behemoth” in Dominion Energy, one of the ACP’s two partner companies.
Averitt went further in his description, saying the power of eminent domain ACP carried as a result of its federal approval put landowners in an impossible situation: they could either accept ACP’s offer, or be sued.
“It’s like setting a loaded gun down and saying, ‘I’m not gonna shoot,’” Averitt said.
Averitt, however, refused to sign an agreement, knowing ACP would file a lawsuit against his company.
Like there is no amount of money for which he would hand over his two children, “there is no fair and just compensation” for his land, something that “is not for sale,” Averitt said.
Dozens in Nelson sued
Averitt and his company did not represent the first Nelson County landowner sued by ACP under eminent domain. That honor went to Will and Lilia Fenton and Fenton Family Holdings, owner of the Fenton Inn in Wintergreen.
Since the Fentons were sued in February 2018, Averitt and 31 others in Nelson were sued in federal court.
In the United States District Court’s Western District of Virginia, only one locality, Augusta County, represented more eminent domain cases than Nelson. Thirty-four cases were brought against Augusta landowners, while 33 were filed against Nelson landowners.
Of the 33, three remained classified as “open” in the court’s online records. Averitt and Rockfish Valley Investments represent one of the three cases. Averitt, who never received any compensation because of his choice not to sign an agreement, said his family has spent six figures on legal fights.
In some of those closed cases, however, landowners entered mediation to determine a fair compensation amount before signing agreements.
Wintergreen Property Owners Association — whose land was cleared of trees to make way for the pipeline in March 2018 — signed a pair of agreements worth about $483,000 as part of a settlement.
Given the “constant worry and headache” he and others associated with WPOA endured over the past several years, Executive Director Jay Roberts said he’s “not focused on the money at all, just moving on.”
Easement payouts
The six-figure amount paid to WPOA represents a small fraction of the total amount paid out to Nelson landowners.
Based on an analysis of more than 200 land records — including easement agreements and modifications to those agreements for more than 150 landowners — Nelson County landowners received more than $15.6 million for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline that never came to be.
“You can’t argue that it wasn’t generous in the extreme,” Ballowe said of the total eight-figure income amount for Nelson landowners.
WPOA was one of 34 landowners to sign agreements worth six figures, and one of 19 to sign agreements worth $250,000 or more.
Ten of those in the top tier for compensation got half a million dollars or more, and three received between $1 million and about $1.6 million each.
For their own property and properties belonging to companies associated with their names — Shenandoah Forest and The Macker, according to a search of the Virginia State Corporation Commission database — Todd and Mitchell Carr racked up almost $3 million.
On the other end of the spectrum, 26 landowners received less than $1,000, with $162.50, distributed to a number of landowners with claims to a single property, representing the smallest compensation figure in Nelson County.
Among the recipients of the higher amounts was The Monroe Institute, a nonprofit organization aimed at “the global awakening of human consciousness” with a campus in Nelson. The Monroe Institute received just under $975,000 as a result of the agreement signed in 2019.
By comparison, the organization brought in about $2.6 million in 2018. If revenue in 2019 from its regular sources looked similar, the easement amount would represent more than one-third of income.
Still, Scott Taylor, the institute’s executive director and president, doesn’t think the easement compensation would have been fair if the pipeline had been constructed.
“With the kinds of potential damages that were there, I’m not sure that figure would’ve covered it,” he said. “We could’ve just as easily been out money.”
If the pipeline were constructed, Taylor said areas of the Nelson campus would have been shut down to guests, resulting in a loss of $98,775 per week at full capacity.
The project’s cancellation ultimately benefited the institute, however.
“Did it turn into a windfall for us? Sure,” Taylor said, adding the compensation “has allowed us to stay alive” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
When asked about the total amount of income Nelson landowners received for a canceled project, Averitt — who said he likely lost out on millions of dollars for having to put on hold his planned boutique resort on Rockfish Valley Investments land — said the opportunity cost still outweighs the dollars ACP dumped into the county.
“No amount of money they paid is worth what they took from this community in terms of community energy, effort, good will and opportunity,” he said. “How many thousands of hours spent by people of Nelson County fighting this? How much stress, anxiety? How many tears, all of the things that went into fighting the project? Then, when you talk about opportunity cost, what would be true in Nelson County today if ACP hadn’t showed up?”
What's next for landowners?
Money, though arguably the most important part of the easement negotiation process, wasn’t the only term of agreements that was important to landowners.
Many of the agreements signed in Nelson include similar language giving ACP the right to construct and maintain a natural gas pipeline, but terms beyond the basics allowing the pipeline itself vary from landowner to landowner.
Some agreements require notification of landowners before construction workers enter the property. Others ask for restoration of vegetation or damage. And some ensure workers do not use the property to hunt or fish.
Given ACP’s choice to cancel the project, one of the most important pieces of an agreement, it turns out, is language about abandonment.
Abandonment clauses in the easement contracts provide for the dissolution of the easement in the event the project is not started or finished. Among contracts for 150 landowners in Nelson, only 20 included such a clause.
Will Holt, an attorney with Virginia-based firm Kaufman & Canoles who represented several landowners on the ACP route, said language in contracts about easements being valid only if ACP holds a FERC certificate — which is set to expire in October, should FERC not grant ACP an extension — also could protect landowners.
As ACP has yet to say what it will do with the easement agreements it owns, those stipulations in agreements offer the most protection for landowners, Holt and other eminent domain attorneys said.
Benjamin Perdue, an attorney with the Eminent Domain Litigation Group who represented landowners on the ACP route, and Chris Johns, a Texas-based attorney who also consulted on ACP cases, said ACP could conceivably sell the easements, but they’re not sure if there’s a market for such a sale. Easements that would be abandoned because of the language in some of the agreements, along with patches on the route where easements were never signed, would make such a move difficult.
Given the high number of agreements in existence along the route, Holt encouraged landowners with such provisions in their agreements to petition ACP for written documentation dissolving those easements.
Otherwise, landowners can hope ACP releases all agreements signed along the route, or hope FERC would direct ACP to do so.
Perdue also said there are possibilities for legal recourse, such as filing an extinguishment action, which could be an option if a court were to deem ACP’s cancellation announcement last month as an “explicit abandonment,” though Perdue cautioned he’s unsure of what kind of precedent on the subject there is in Virginia.
He also suggested a property owner could claim back the rights to the easement under adverse possession after a period of 15 years if they continue to use the property while ACP does not.
When it comes to the easement process, there’s no way to calculate exactly the amount of time and emotions landowners put in, or the amount spent on legal representation, landowners say. But even though the ACP’s impact is still fresh a month removed from the cancellation announcement, Nelsonians say $15 million in compensation for easements is a positive.
“I’m actually thrilled for the people of Nelson County, that they got something back in exchange for all of that,” Averitt said. “But no amount of money makes up for it.”
Nick Cropper contributed to this report
