A look at the Atlantic Coast Pipeline easement process that left Nelson landowners $15 million richer

The fight played out in public spaces via protests and events and in courthouses up and down the coast. All the while, other exchanges over the contentious Atlantic Coast Pipeline hit closer to home and played out more quietly.

In living rooms and at kitchen tables in the homes of landowners along the 600-mile route that was to cross three states, ACP worked to buy up rights to valuable real estate. In Nelson County, more than 150 landowners were part of those methodical talks that often carried monumental stakes.

And for all the back and forth — over the less than 30 miles of the planned path of the now-canceled natural gas project — and the relinquishing of the rights to hundreds of acres, Nelson County landowners walked away with more than $15 million.

“Ain’t that sweet?” said Carlton Ballowe, a Nelson resident and landowner who signed multiple easement agreements with ACP. Ballowe, a supporter of the project throughout its six-year lifespan, said with the final outcome of the pipeline — the announcement last month of its cancellation — landowners who received payouts can “have your cake and eat it too.”

Others who stood in unyielding opposition, meanwhile, saw the millions ACP distributed in Nelson County as reparations for harm that cannot be fully healed.