A look back at the Lynchburg area's top news stories of 2021

As the Lynchburg area closes out the year indelibly marked by the effects of a global pandemic, here’s a look at some notable local stories from 2021.

COVID-19 continues to impact Lynchburg area

The year began with many office workers still logging into work from their sofas and many parents struggling to get their children through remote learning.

The doors of a number of businesses and restaurants remained closed to the customers who once filtered freely through.

But the new year rang in with news of a vaccine and with hope of a return to the Lynchburg we once knew, of concerts and theater outings and students back in the classroom.

By spring, vaccinations were available in the Lynchburg area to most adults, and vaccination clinics popped up throughout the region with lines stretching for blocks — in the beginning, anyway.

With just less than 45 percent of its population fully vaccinated, Lynchburg still lags behind the state’s average of 67 percent, despite doses being available now to children as young as 5.

As the year draws to a close, more than 52 million Americans have contracted the disease and 815,000 have died from it since the pandemic began in March 2020. In Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, 40,181 people have contracted the virus and 649 people have died from it.

By late summer, the delta variant emerged, causing surges of illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths that surpassed the initial devastation of the disease. The number of COVID-19 patients at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital rose to more than 100 in early September, causing hospital and city officials once again to implore residents to get vaccinated, wear masks and practice social distancing. New cases reported in the city surged to almost 300 in a single day.

Dr. Jeremy Hardison, who treated COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital’s ICU sick with the delta variant, described the patients as “markedly different.”

“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” he said in September. “This is what the delta variant is doing and it’s completely changed the game about who’s at risk.”

Meanwhile, students returned to a more normal school setting in August, albeit with masks — a point that became quite contentious at some area school board meetings. Some parents loudly protested the Virginia health commissioner’s universal mask mandate for K-12, disrupting school board meetings in Bedford County and other jurisdictions. And bus driver shortages made providing adequate transportation for students a challenge.

As college students returned to classes, one city institute of higher learning experienced a surge of COVID cases. Liberty University reached almost 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the university announced a campus-wide “temporary mitigation period” in the initial weeks of school. Unlike other Lynchburg-area colleges and most other colleges in Virginia, LU did not mandate masking or vaccination.

Fall also brought with it the second worrying variant — omicron. While initial studies indicate it causes less severe illness, it is highly contagious and as the year draws to a close, case counts and hospitalizations are on the rise in the Lynchburg region.

Legal issues swirl around Liberty University

A number of lawsuits were filed against Liberty University in 2021, including wrongful termination suits and a “Jane Doe” lawsuit filed by 12 anonymous women accusing the university of systemic mishandling of sexual assault complaints.

That suit, filed in July in U.S. District Court, claims university policies allowed for a hostile campus culture that has retaliated against women who’ve been victims of sexual violence. A second similar suit involves one woman.

The 12-plaintiff suit describes sexual assaults and domestic violence against multiple students during the past 21 years that it states were perpetuated through “the weaponization of the ‘Liberty Way,’” the school’s honor code. Many of the women faced consequences or investigation for drinking or having sexual conduct, both of which are forbidden under the Liberty Way, the lawsuit states.

Two groups — Save71, which has called for greater integrity and transparency from the school, and Justice for Janes, a group of current LU students requesting measures specifically to combat sexual assault — brought a nationally recognized ally, Rachael Denhollander, to campus in November. Denhollander helped lead the charge in calls for an independent investigation and met with university leaders, holding a rally on campus.

After the rally, LU President Jerry Prevo said the school’s board would sign off on the independent investigation immediately. The day after the lawsuit, Liberty University’s board of trustees issued a statement committing to an investigation into Title IX policy as well as broader policy changes.

“Our vision is to see where we need to make improvements,” Prevo said. “There will be a release of that investigation and I’m looking for help in this area because I’m new here, I don’t have the background of it, and this investigative committee can help me get a good view of what’s happened, what we need to do for the future and make Liberty University a safer place for all.”

In a separate but somewhat related suit, LU’s ex-communications officer, Scott Lamb, claimed he was fired in retaliation for speaking out on several issues, including Title IX, which among other things covers how colleges and universities handle claims of sexual assault. Liberty has filed a counterclaim against him demanding $3 million in damages. The core issues in Lamb’s suit and Liberty’s counterclaim are scheduled for a trial next year.

Earlier in the year, Liberty University filed suit against its former president, Jerry Falwell Jr., for at least $10 million, claiming a series of “indiscretions” during the past few years resulted in several breaches of his contract and duties during his time there. The lawsuit, filed in April in Lynchburg Circuit Court, alleges Falwell’s actions over an extramarital affair and his “personal impairment by alcohol” damaged LU’s enrollment, employees and donor base.

Falwell Jr. took over leadership of LU in 2007 after his father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr., died. Falwell Sr. founded the school as Lynchburg Baptist College in 1971. Under Falwell Jr.’s leadership, the university grew to see record student enrollment and an endowment of $1.6 billion.

Falwell filed a response in October, reviving claims the school defamed him after he resigned as president and, among other things, saying some of his actions that LU attributed to alcohol usage were instead the result of lung clots. He had filed suit against the university last year, but dropped it months later.

Other suits filed against the school in 2021 involve discrimination cases filed by former employees.

Area businesses face staffing, other challenges

The pandemic’s changes to the business landscape created problem for businesses across every industry.

A shortage of workers made “Now Hiring” signs a common sight. Tim Saunders, business engagement and outreach coordinator for Virginia Career Works said in April he held a job fair for the Concentrix call center on Old Forest Road as it tried to fill more than 80 customer service positions, but had little luck.

“We advertised the event on television, shared flyers with our partners, and sent direct messages to more than 7,000 people,” he said. “Despite those efforts, only 13 people showed up to apply for positions during the three-day job fair event.”

Some employers began offering incentives to attract applicants such as sign-on bonuses for maintenance workers, seasonal employees and other jobs.

The labor shortage also has been acute among emergency service workers, since the COVID-19-related closures of colleges created a drought of trained paramedics and EMTs, said Abbey Johnston, deputy chief of operations for Bedford County Fire & Rescue.

Meanwhile, businesses continued adapting to changing COVID-related rules in 2021. Restaurants, for example, worked to accommodate government mandates about limited indoor capacity and social distancing.

Texas Inn owner Dave Saunders said in April he had 29 employees across his two locations — one downtown and another in Cornerstone — and when the pandemic hit the previous last spring, he went to having only 12. “When in-store dining opened back up and we were allowed to have diners in, we added back employees fairly rapidly,” he said.

By fall, some employers, such as the health care system Centra and the nuclear-services firm BWX Technologies, had begun discussing, and sometimes implementing, vaccine mandates. Centra required all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1; just a small fraction of its workforce either resigned or faced being fired over the vaccine mandate.

Meanwhile, the region’s economy was not immune to supply-chain woes felt worldwide. In 2020, many things shut down, employees were out sick, or companies were closed for periods of time, so when everything came back online, shortages began and businesses still are playing catch up, Megan Lucas, CEO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said this month.

“This affects everything from the food we eat to the goods we buy,” Lucas said.

City sees more crime, police department boosts pay

Violent crime rose in the Hill City in 2021, with homicides doubling what took place in 2020.

In the span of just two days in November, police investigated four shootings, two of which resulted in injuries.

The spate of violence — and a staffing shortage of Lynchburg Police officers — resulted in city officials asking for the help of the community to come forward if they have seen or know anything regarding acts of violence in the city.

“We need the community’s help,” Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “We need the community’s help when it comes to dealing with any crime, but especially violent crime. …

“Our city is better than this. We have all got to do a better job collectively to address these issues before they come up.”

Mayor MaryJane Dolan said the “recent acts of violence” in the city “cannot and will not be tolerated.”

“It is vitally important for all of us to ensure that our police department has the resources necessary to combat violence,” Dolan said.

In an attempt to boost staffing, the city and police department announced a large bump in starting pay for police officers. City Manager Wynter Benda announced that effective Jan. 5, the starting salary for Lynchburg police officers will be raised to $50,000, giving the Lynchburg Police Department what he said will be the highest starting pay for law enforcement in Central Virginia.

Zuidema called it a “game changer,” bumping the starting annual salary of Lynchburg police officers up from $40,019.20.

City officials are hoping that raising the starting salary will allow the department to return to normal staffing levels, which will, in turn, ease the burden of having officers running from “call to call,” according to Zuidema.

“We want our officers to be able to be out there engaging in proactive policing,” Zuidema said. “We know the importance of building trust and relationships in our community, and how that will help us overall as a community stay safe.”

Redistricting impacts region

For the last 10 years, the City of Lynchburg has been split into two districts each in Virginia’s House of Delegates and Senate. Now, under new redistricting maps just approved by the Virginia Supreme Court, that’s the case no longer. Lynchburg will return to one House and Senate district each: House District 52 and Senate District 8.

“I think it makes perfect sense to have Lynchburg in one district,” said state Sen. Mark Peake, a Republican who represents the current 22nd Senate district, which covers a large portion of the City of Lynchburg, as well as all of Amherst and Appomattox counties. “The way they’ve done it now, it makes for one compact and continuous district for Lynchburg, Bedford, and Campbell. So I think it’s a good fit geographically.”

Congressional districts were redrawn, too, and the boundaries of Republican U.S. Rep. Ben Cline’s 6th District, which covers Amherst County and parts of Lynchburg and Bedford County, will be moved out of the Lynchburg region. Instead, the region will mostly fall under the 5th District, represented by Republican Bob Good. Most of Bedford County, except a portion on the eastern side, will be in the 9th District.

The maps were drawn by court-appointed specialists after a bipartisan redistricting committee failed to come to agreement this year.

New leadership locally

Bedford County Public Schools welcomed a new superintendent, Marc Bergin, this year, and Lynchburg said hello to a new city manager Wynter Benda.

Marc Bergin was named superintendent in March. He formerly served as Virginia Beach City Public Schools’ chief of staff.

“Bedford County is a beautiful place to live and work, and our schools have an impressive track record of achievement,” he said in a news release at the time.

Benda, formerly the chief deputy city manager for Norfolk, was named Lynchburg city manager after a search that lasted almost a year and a half.

Benda has said he wants to improve communication, increase government transparency and better emphasize the positive things Lynchburg has to offer.

“While I look forward to my black-and-white photo maybe hanging here in City Hall after some hopefully long tenure, I pray that it is a tenure in which I and this leadership team make our small contributions to this organization and to this community,” he said in November.

They join other newcomers who took up the reins of leadership this year, including new area county supervisors and school board members elected Nov. 2.

Army’s deployment largest single-unit Va. National Guard mobilization since World War II

The Virginia National Guard’s Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was deployed in November after a sendoff ceremony at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

Troops were deployed to Africa to provide a security force for the Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa. The battalion will provide security for bases the Department of Defense maintains and will help build partnerships with host nations and improve safety and stability in the region.

This marks the battalion’s fourth federal active duty mobilization since Sept. 11, 2001, and the largest single-unit Virginia National Guard mobilization since World War II. The troops joined the Virginia National Guard’s Fort Belvoir-based 29th Infantry Division and Virginia Beach-based 329th Regional Support Group already serving on federal active duty in the Middle East, and additional units will mobilize in the coming months.

By January, more than 2,000 Virginia National Guard personnel will be mobilized, the most since the Iraq surge in 2007. It is the most soldiers the division has mobilized since 1942. The unit is one of the Virginia National Guard’s most deployed battalions in the last 20 years, and it carries on the rich traditions of the 29th Infantry Division’s World War I and World War II service, Northam’s office said.

Alexis Murphy finally comes home

After seven years, the body of Alexis Murphy — the 17 year old who vanished from a Lovingston gas station on Aug. 3, 2013 — finally was found and identified, bringing some closure to her family.

Authorities announced Feb. 17 that remains found Dec. 3 on private property near Stagebridge Road, along U.S. 29 in Lovingston were in fact those of Alexis.

Randy Allen Taylor, 55, was convicted in May 2014 of murder and abduction in her disappearance; he’s serving two life sentences.

In a statement released through the sheriff’s office, Alexis Murphy’s family said, “Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years. While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well. Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all.”

Rosie’s denied

One of the most high-profile local issues on Election Day this year was a referendum on pari-mutuel wagering.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium pushed for the referendum, hoping it would allow the company to open a new gaming parlor in Madison Heights. Officials said the establishment would bring much-needed tax revenue and a safe business presence to the county.

But a majority of voters had other ideas. Amid concerns about crime, gambling addiction and other potential negative effects, about 54 percent voted down the referendum, and Rosie’s officials said the business would look elsewhere instead.

Monacan presence expands

The Amherst County-based Monacan Indian Nation made new strides in 2021.

It bought more than 1,000 acres in Monroe for $5.5 million, a purchase that ties into opportunities for development including housing, a retirement community and a rehab center.

The tribe in October broke ground on a new health clinic, with plans to offer dental, vision, hearing and behavioral health services, among others.

Randolph College in Lynchburg this month acknowledged it sits on land that historically belonged to the tribe, becoming the first college in the area to do so. Tribe officials say it’s an important reminder that indigenous people aren’t just in history books but still exist today, very much alive and active.

The Monacans became a federally recognized tribe in early 2018 after a two-decade push.

Lynchburg jail barricaded

On the evening of Aug. 10, Lynchburg officials received a surprising alert: more than 60 inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on 9th Street in downtown Lynchburg had gained control of a housing area, forced correctional officers out and barricaded themselves inside.

The situation lasted through the night, and authorities said inmates heavily damaged equipment and property within the cell block. The situation concluded the following morning with no injuries, authorities have said.