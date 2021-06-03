A maze of history in the walls of circa 1860s Boonsboro cabin

Passersby may not recognize it but an old log cabin from the 1860s sits right off Indian Hill Road on 20 acres of land.
Helen Gilmer and her late husband, Graham, have owned the house for 42 years off and said she was thrilled when they bought it because she always dreamt of living in an old home.
Not to say it hasn’t had its complications but all homes do, she said.
“I felt like we shouldn’t change it so we haven’t done any structural changes,” she said.
The log cabin was built around 1868 and though it’s been added on piecemeal, the two living rooms on the bottom floor and two bedrooms on the top floor are all original. All four rooms are identical in dimension. The kitchen now sits cattycornered onto the house so Gilmer suspects it may have been one of the last rooms added.
The story behind the country cabin dates back to a southern confederate soldier from Alabama who was injured while fighting at Gettysburg. Gilmer said he had an acquaintance that was from Lynchburg, and told the soldier with the last name Featherston, to go to the home and recuperate.
“And just sort of like a little fairy tale, he fell in love with the sister and they got married,” Gilmer said.
The Featherston couple moved to Alabama for some time and, when they came back to Lynchburg, they were given 300 acres of land off Indian Hill Road by Featherston’s wife’s parents.
The couple had two sons, one named Howell Featherston, who went on to become a lawyer and served within the Virginia House of Delegates and became a state senator.
In the 1950s, the 300 acres were divided off to what is left today of the Gilmer estate, which backs up to Peaks View Park.
Gilmer said the lane on the side of the yard is named Featherston Lane, so that if it was ever developed that would be the name of the street.
Years ago, when the Gilmers were remodeling a bathroom, they removed the sheetrock from the walls, revealing the old logs beneath. The logs still are in place in the house but are hidden behind the walls now. The floors in the original cabin are random-width pine so each length is different.
One of the original log cabin rooms downstairs is used as a formal living room space but Gilmer joked that because she had three sons it probably would have been better used to hold a pool table.
Graham Gilmer enjoyed making furniture and made various special pieces around the house made from wood on the property, including a library table, corner chair, cabinets, a butler’s tray table and a chest.
Helen Gilmer likes to describe the home, which was featured on Lynchburg Garden Day in 1986, as eclectic, decorated with hand-me down furniture from family. She points out a late 1800s bed in a guest room that belonged to her husband’s aunt, a 1935 chest in what once was one of her son’s room that was Gilmer’s grandmothers, an old school desk her uncle gave her and a cedar chest that was given to her mother by her father as a wedding gift.
“I like hand-me-downs,” she said. “And a lot of the old furniture is from family and we live in an old house so it fits in.”
As she weaves through her home that has somewhat of an unpredictable layout leading to surprising nooks and crannies at each turn, her Cavapoo, Trigg — a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle — follows her from room to room and keeps her company in the 5-bedroom house.
“Isn’t that one of the fun things about the house?” Gilmer said. “It has a lot of nooks and crannies. The rooms are quaint.”
In the foyer, she points out a grandmother clock that she and her husband ordered while they were in England. Part of the sales pitch was that the man who made the clock would hand deliver the clock himself and set it up. And he did.
Many of the bedrooms feature closets of all shapes and sizes. One is only wide enough to hold a suit jacket, another gets used frequently by her eight grandchildren who enjoy teasing house guests by entering one closet, crawling around the corner and exiting through a different closet door.
With large windows throughout, the home gets plenty of sunlight, especially in one of the guest rooms, which features a bay window that nearly takes up the entire wall. The window overlooks a pergola with wisteria and a serene pond both designed and built by Graham Gilmer full of irises, lily pads, a Japanese maple, and at one time, all of his beloved bonsai.
Helen Gilmer tells a story of when the city was working on a new sewer project and had to use their property to run pipes through and blow up rocks from the creek. Her husband had some of those rocks delivered to their home and used them to begin building the pond.
Her favorite room is an informal, cozy dining room right off the kitchen. She loves it because of the memory she has of her husband coming home each day, settling into a little nook and talking to her while she would prepare dinner.
Outside, Gilmer points out a smaller building that houses her garage but on each side are two rooms: one that used to be her husband’s workshop and the other that was once used as refrigeration for slaughtered cattle. In the 1950s, it was made into a bomb shelter and has the thick walls to prove it.
Around the grounds are boxwoods, a dawn redwood, deodar cedars on each side of the yard, an ash tree, willow oak and Gilmer’s favorites: ginkgos that turn yellow in autumn and rain gold leaves on her lawn.
Gilmer heads up the original staircase the original staircase and shows the two bedrooms that are a part of the log cabin. The two bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom as well as an enclosed porch that overlooks the front yard.
“When I turned 70, five years ago, we had a party and the band played up here and we opened the glass panels so we could hear them,” she said.
Gilmer is very fond of her home and enjoys being in a neighborhood with homes built from the 1960s and then, right smack dab in the middle, is hers.
“I think this house is unusual and I think its unique to find a house like this on this side of town,” she said.
PHOTOS: A maze of history in the walls of circa 1860s Boonsboro cabin
Passersby may not recognize it but an old log cabin from the 1860s sits right off Indian Hill Road on 20 acres of land.
Helen Gilmer and her late husband, Graham, have owned the house for 42 years off and said she was thrilled when they bought it because she always dreamt of living in an old home.
Not to say it hasn’t had its complications but all homes do, she said.
PHOTOS: A maze of history in the walls of circa 1860s Boonsboro cabin
Passersby may not recognize it but an old log cabin from the 1860s sits right off Indian Hill Road on 20 acres of land.
Helen Gilmer and her late husband, Graham, have owned the house for 42 years off and said she was thrilled when they bought it because she always dreamt of living in an old home.
Not to say it hasn’t had its complications but all homes do, she said.
Read more: A maze of history in the walls of circa 1860s Boonsboro cabin