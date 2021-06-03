A maze of history in the walls of circa 1860s Boonsboro cabin

The couple had two sons, one named Howell Featherston, who went on to become a lawyer and served within the Virginia House of Delegates and became a state senator.

In the 1950s, the 300 acres were divided off to what is left today of the Gilmer estate, which backs up to Peaks View Park.

Gilmer said the lane on the side of the yard is named Featherston Lane, so that if it was ever developed that would be the name of the street.

Years ago, when the Gilmers were remodeling a bathroom, they removed the sheetrock from the walls, revealing the old logs beneath. The logs still are in place in the house but are hidden behind the walls now. The floors in the original cabin are random-width pine so each length is different.

One of the original log cabin rooms downstairs is used as a formal living room space but Gilmer joked that because she had three sons it probably would have been better used to hold a pool table.

Graham Gilmer enjoyed making furniture and made various special pieces around the house made from wood on the property, including a library table, corner chair, cabinets, a butler’s tray table and a chest.