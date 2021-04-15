A monumental task: Restoring a mansion of a townhome in the heart of Lynchburg

When Schulz purchased the historic property on Court Street, he thought it was a good deal at about $130,000.

“The price seemed great, and again, I misjudged, like I do every time. I misjudged the amount of effort and money it would take to get it into good shape,” Schulz said. “I bought it because it’s a gorgeous property in a great location looking out over the city.”

It wasn’t the first restoration Schulz tackled. He owns nine properties and has restored five of them. But still, he admits, he gets taken in by the unique elements of the home and seems to forget each time how much time and money it takes to restore an old home and turn it into a grand showcase.

“It’s a historic property, and it has to be maintained and that takes time and it takes money to make sure this space stays in good shape,” he said.

The renovation costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and Schulz put in thousands of hours to craft the building into what it is today over the course of about three years.

“It was a monumental task,” Schulz said. “It was not easy.”