A monumental task: Restoring a mansion of a townhome in the heart of Lynchburg

Kurt Schulz has a habit of seeing the diamond in the rough when it comes to old properties.
There’s always something that lures him in despite crumbling wiring, collapsing kitchens and rotten chunks of soffit.
That was the case for the Gilliam House, with its 13-foot-tall ceilings and sunlight streaming in the almost equally tall Jeffersonian triple-sashed windows. And then there’s the unobstructed view of the Hill City behind it.
Rehabilitating a 160-year-old home is not an easy — or cheap — affair, he said.
The Gilliam house at 802 Court Street is a mansion of a duplex; Schulz owns one side of the white-washed brick building with its columned front porch and soffits decorated with dentil molding.
“Court Street was the place to live in Lynchburg at the time,” Schulz said. “So the industrialists, the bankers, the tobacco processors, etc., had houses up there. … This one was built for two sisters. If you look at it from the outside, you’ll see that it’s a duplex.”
Called the Gilliam house, it originally was owned by and constructed for Elsie Gilliam.
The building is larger than its façade suggests, with Schulz’s portion sitting at just less than 6,000 square feet, according to city property records.
“Both sides are effectively mansions,” Schulz said.
Schulz purchased the property in 2009 after it has been used and maintained as an office building. When he purchased it, the house had a mounting stack of maintenance needs that come with structures more than a century old.
Schulz set to work restoring the two main floors of the house to something more befitting the grandeur of the old home he describes as “magnificently historic.”
“That was about 12 to 13 years ago, and the future of downtown wasn’t yet set,” Schulz said. “It wasn’t clear that downtown was going to go the way it has gone. It’s a thriving downtown now.”
Schulz hired Architectural Partners to help with the restoration and used historic tax credits to help fund the work, which included stabilizing the collapsing kitchen, repairing rotting wood in the soffits and replacing missing pieces of dentil molding.
“This was a mansion, but it was still in pretty bad shape,” Schulz said. “I basically tried to keep with the essence of the mansion. I kept the color schemes and all that. I changed the floor plans a bit to make it functional.”
The windows were so crumbling that the panes were starting to fall out and the glazing around the windows had all cracked. It took a month to get one window repaired, as it had to be dismantled, piece by piece, and reassembled.
The original wiring in the townhouse was knob and tube, which was no longer safe to use.
“You can’t use 1800s wiring in a modern house,” Schulz said. “... You’ll end up with a burned-down house.”
Rewiring the old townhouse posed a challenge. Some homeowners run new wiring in conduits around the room — visible but most people don’t pay attention to it. But, for Schulz, that was inconsistent with the historic character he wanted to preserve.
“In order to basically run the electrical wires in the upper floors, we cut grooves in the plaster, ran the wire and then plastered it back over,” Schulz said. “It doesn’t sound like much, but if you’re doing it throughout a whole space like that, it’s a lot of work. That’s a challenge that most people wouldn’t do because the cost involved in cutting those grooves, putting the wire in, and then re-plastering over it and getting it smooth again, is a lot of work.”
Chunks of the dentil molding on the soffits were loose, rotted or downright missing. The new pieces had to be installed, primed and painted, and those pieces were some 60 feet up.
The original chandelier still hangs right inside the front door and the old oak flooring shines throughout.
“You can’t even buy that stuff any more,” he said. “It’s just gorgeous. What I could keep, I kept. It’s a beautiful space.”
The heating and air conditioning was updated, and the duct work was tucked into closets and other spaces to keep it invisible.
“You’re trying to make it with modern conveniences, and you’re trying to keep the history with the restoration of the space,” Schulz said.
Schulz worked to keep much of the original color scheme of creams and white, with accents of black in the trimwork and bathrooms themed in black and white. Ornate tin patterns decorate the ceilings and walls are decorated with picture molding and other trim.
Schulz said his mission was to preserve the historic nature of the home while still providing his tenants with modern conveniences.
The floor plan was modified slightly when it came to reworking the kitchen to create a workable space. The kitchen is trimmed out in granite and features all stainless steel appliances.
The coal fireplaces remain, but the tile surrounds were heavily damaged. Schulz replaced the pieces with period-appropriate tiles, but the original mantels remain.
“You just feel like you’re in a mansion,” he said. “It’s magnificent. I don’t know if the pictures can convey that, but it has a feel that you’re in a great space.”
Every unit has a deck or patio overlooking the city at about the same level as the rooftop Skyline Bar and Grill above the Virginian Hotel.
“It wasn’t easy to do though because we basically had to build a platform on the roof, and then build a deck on top of the platform,” Schulz said. “So we did that in three spaces, and it was not easy. You’re 40 feet up in the air you’re on a slanted roof you’re building a platform. … A lot of the houses along Court Street are blocked by other buildings. Here, there are no other tall buildings blocking your view. “
Schulz’s favorite part of the restoration of the Gilliam house, though, is in the basement boiler room.
“It was musty and full of coal dust and there was really nothing down there,” Schulz said. “It was just empty space with an old boiler in it. There was just nothing down there. No one had even basically been down there in probably 50 years. It was just my art project.”
Schulz took that rough space and crafted two small apartments, complete with exposed brick with its own city views.
“They look like loft style apartments and they have decks that look out over the city but they are very different in style from the upstairs,” Schulz said. “We have lower ceilings, we’ve got the original brick in there.”
Under the garage was just an empty space with dirt, Schulz poured a floor there and crafted a bathroom and laundry room for the boiler room apartments.
When Schulz purchased the historic property on Court Street, he thought it was a good deal at about $130,000.
“The price seemed great, and again, I misjudged, like I do every time. I misjudged the amount of effort and money it would take to get it into good shape,” Schulz said. “I bought it because it’s a gorgeous property in a great location looking out over the city.”
It wasn’t the first restoration Schulz tackled. He owns nine properties and has restored five of them. But still, he admits, he gets taken in by the unique elements of the home and seems to forget each time how much time and money it takes to restore an old home and turn it into a grand showcase.
“It’s a historic property, and it has to be maintained and that takes time and it takes money to make sure this space stays in good shape,” he said.
The renovation costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and Schulz put in thousands of hours to craft the building into what it is today over the course of about three years.
“It was a monumental task,” Schulz said. “It was not easy.”
The Gilliam house currently serves as a rental property for Schulz but he’s planning to transition out of the business. With their daughter graduating from high school, Schulz and his wife are planning their next adventure. The couple doesn’t want the worry of maintaining the properties from afar — especially old homes requiring a lot of maintenance.
“It’s a special property and every unit has its own feeling,” Schulz said. “The amount of money it took, and the amount of time — It’s hard to recoup that kind of money in the market.”
Of all his properties, though, the Gilliam House is his favorite.
“I fell in love with it. It’s gorgeous,” he said. “The moldings and these magnificent windows looking out over the city — I fell in love with it.”
PHOTOS: A monumental task: Restoring a mansion of a townhome in the heart of Lynchburg
Kurt Schulz has a habit of seeing the diamond in the rough when it comes to old properties.
There’s always something that lures him in despite crumbling wiring, collapsing kitchens and rotten chunks of soffit.
That was the case for the Gilliam House, with its 13-foot-tall ceilings and sunlight streaming in the almost equally tall Jeffersonian triple sashed windows and the unobstructed view of the Hill City spanning out behind it.