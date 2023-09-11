A new Dunkin’ location, a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store, a 130-unit residential development and a Hampton Inn by Hilton hotel are among several projects moving forward in the town of Bedford, the town announced Monday.

The new Dunkin’ donut chain is locating on the site of the former Little Caesars on U.S. 460 across from the Walmart shopping center; the Royal Farms is under construction in the Harmony Town Center; the residential development is between Fuqua Mill Road and Independence Boulevard at Old Dominion Boulevard; and the new hotel is locating on Burks Hill Road at Tiger Trail.

“These initiatives, which demonstrate the Town’s dedication to fostering economic growth and enhancing community well-being, evolved from creating an environment that encourages private investment,” a news release from the town’s economic development said.

Royal Farms, known for its fried chicken and large fries, will be the Maryland-based chain’s first store in the Bedford area. Royal Farms, which currently is under construction just off U.S. 460, is expected to open in spring 2024, according to the release.

The area surrounding the recently-announced Hampton Inn hotel, near the National D-Day Memorial, was rezoned by Bedford Town Council to the General Commercial, or B-2, zoning district classification.

“Although additional developments have not been discussed on this site, General Commercial zoning allows for the establishment of businesses such as restaurants, office space, and other service businesses,” the release said.

The recently-approved residential subdivision at Independence Boulevard, to be called Eastyn Crossing, will include homes priced in the mid-$300,000 range and amenities such as a pavilion and playground. DBI Capital Group, LLC is spearheading the project and will bring in a regional builder, the release said.

“The addition of new single-family residential units will increase the number of town residents to shop in Bedford businesses, drive demand for the creation of new businesses, and bring more school-age children to Bedford County Public Schools within the Liberty Zone,” the release said. “Overall, the Town anticipates these initiatives will stimulate the local economy, increase job opportunities, and enhance the Town’s appeal to both residents and visitors, further making Bedford an attractive and relevant small town.”

The business-class hotel was a high priority in the Town of Bedford Economic Development Authority’s strategic plan, officials have said.

Mary Zirkle, the town’s director of planning and community development, said the Office of Economic Development is pleased to move all four ventures quickly to fruition.

“These projects did not happen overnight, with all of them taking time to develop,” Zirkle said in the release, which added: “Through patience, diligence, and resourcefulness, the Town has been committed to accelerating economic progress within Bedford.”

Mayor Tim Black in the release said town officials welcome the expansion of new businesses and residential development.

“The commitment from Town Council, the Economic Development Authority, and Town staff to grow our community responsibly is starting to bear fruit,” Black said. “Bedford continues to enhance its reputation for being a great place to live, work, and invest in, and I am hopeful this momentum continues.”