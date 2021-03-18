A presidential abode: Randolph College's Bradley Bateman's home

Before the pandemic when the couple entertained, guests would walk into a “beautiful foyer,” which provides access to the living room, dining room and the library, nicknamed the “Pine Room” for all its wood paneling.

There’s a hallway that goes outdoors to a screened in porch and in nice weather, the couple uses it as another room. Bateman and Lee enjoy sharing a meal on their comfy patio furniture when the weather is nice.

The pandemic, though, has changed the way the couple uses the house. Now Bateman and Lee find themselves spending time in the living room, for instance, when before it was reserved almost exclusively for entertaining. Bateman joked it was kind of like grandma’s living room — picture perfect, but you didn’t go in for fear of messing it up. Now, though, the couple has been using the brightly lit room for a place to read and work.

“The house feels a little bit different in COVID than it did otherwise,” Bateman said. “That room has a little more light in it. It’s a little bigger, a little more spacious and it doesn’t have to be ready every day to entertain people.”

Before the pandemic, Bateman said the couple never ate in the dining room without company, but now they eat there most every night.