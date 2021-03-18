A presidential abode: Randolph College's Bradley Bateman's home

It’s almost like living in a park.
That’s how Randolph College president Bradley Bateman describes the home and its surrounding property that he shares with his wife, Cyndi Lee.
The comparison is easy to see. Trees mostly shelter the house from view, particularly in summer. Large boxwoods frame the circa-1930 Georgian-style brick house set back from the road on its ample Rivermont Avenue lot. Deer traverse the yard. There’s a resident fox and the trees play host to bluebirds, cardinals, woodpeckers.
“The park-like quality of the yard is, it’s just amazing,” Bateman said.
Designed by Lynchburg architect Pendleton S. Clark and built by local contractor C. Raine Pettyjohn, the brick home features twin bay windows flanking a door crowned with an ornate cream colored semi-circle. Massive chimneys and three dormers project from the slate roof, giving it a decidedly older look.
“As one does when you are in a well-made public building … you have a sense of being in a beautifully designed place,” he said. “And in it there’s a real sense of beauty and calm and privilege to live in a place that is so thoughtfully designed and so thoughtfully constructed.”
Bateman has been told the house was built with a dual purpose — to serve as the Pettyjohn family home and to keep Pettyjohn’s employees working during the Great Depression.
“He had a crew of men he tried to keep employed continuously through the Depression, and so when he didn’t have roadwork or other construction work for them to do, they worked on the house,” Bateman said.
It took years to complete, and in 1937 the Pettyjohn family moved in. The family owned the Rivermont house until 1983, when the college, then known as Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, purchased the property to serve as the president’s house.
Under normal times, the house serves another purpose. The main floor of the 6,400-square-foot home, with its formal foyer, pine-paneled study, living room and formal dining room, is used for entertaining.
“It’s a remarkable house for that purpose,” Bateman said. “It’s a house that feels like it was built for entertaining. … It very much has the feeling that you are living above the shop. The public areas of the house, that is the living room and the dining and the foyer — that’s where people congregate when there’s a function in the house.”
The walls feature artwork on loan from the Maier Museum of Art. Among the couple’s personal favorites are “The English Teacher,” by Benny Andrews, a sharecropper’s son known for addressing social injustices through his art.
“Shopping” the Maier is one of the perks for Randolph College’s president, though pieces currently on display are off limits.
The couple’s artistic tastes include Asian art, which complements Lee’s interests with her world-renowned yoga practice. Politically inspired art and pieces from Black folk artists also decorate the walls.
“Cyndi and I have lived and worked in Africa,” Bateman said in a 2016 interview for Virginia’s Historic Garden Week, where residents open up their homes and gardens to visitors as a fundraiser. “Cyndi and I also have done a lot of work in Japan. Cyndi teaches all over the world. We think that the house needs to be available and welcoming to everyone, and so we’ve made a big effort, through the art, especially, to try to make the house represent more than a single culture.”
Bateman and Lee like to keep a painting by Emma Serena Dillard Stovall (aka Queena Stovall, 1887-1980) such as “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” a 1953 oil on canvas purchased for the Maier collection in 1965. That painting often hangs in the living room.
Bateman also displays a print of the George Bellows painting that became the center of controversy for the college in 2007 when it set out to sell four famous paintings to shore up the institution’s endowment.
The piece came to the college in 1920 when students raised $2,500 to buy the 1912 painting of workers milling around an ocean liner at the Brooklyn waterfront. The piece sold for $25.5 million in 2014 to the National Gallery in London, forming an international partnership for the college.
“So it’s eclectic,” Bateman said, describing the art as stemming from 19th- and 20th-century American artists.
The art collection is framed by fine antique furnishings donated by R-MWC alumnae, including a Hepplewhite table, English Regency sideboard, Chippendale chairs and massive amount of fine china, including Wedgwood.
Each college president that has lived in the Rivermont House has adapted the space to their own uses.
For Bateman and Lee, the changes happened upstairs. The house features seven bedrooms, six of which are Jack-and-Jill-style with two bedrooms sharing one bathroom.
The couple has turned one into a yoga and meditation room. Another pair of rooms serves as a work room and a television room. The rest remain bedrooms so guests have a place to sleep.
“We don’t invite people upstairs so you definitely have a feeling of living over the shop,” Bateman said.
The construction of the house, with its crown molding and wainscoting, shows off the craftsmanship of those Depression-era builders.
“When you walk in the door, you know that you’re in a very special house,” Bateman said. “It’s clear that a lot of expert craftsmanship went into building it.”
Bateman said the couple only uses the front door when entertaining — it doesn’t even have a working key.
Before the pandemic when the couple entertained, guests would walk into a “beautiful foyer,” which provides access to the living room, dining room and the library, nicknamed the “Pine Room” for all its wood paneling.
There’s a hallway that goes outdoors to a screened in porch and in nice weather, the couple uses it as another room. Bateman and Lee enjoy sharing a meal on their comfy patio furniture when the weather is nice.
The pandemic, though, has changed the way the couple uses the house. Now Bateman and Lee find themselves spending time in the living room, for instance, when before it was reserved almost exclusively for entertaining. Bateman joked it was kind of like grandma’s living room — picture perfect, but you didn’t go in for fear of messing it up. Now, though, the couple has been using the brightly lit room for a place to read and work.
“The house feels a little bit different in COVID than it did otherwise,” Bateman said. “That room has a little more light in it. It’s a little bigger, a little more spacious and it doesn’t have to be ready every day to entertain people.”
Before the pandemic, Bateman said the couple never ate in the dining room without company, but now they eat there most every night.
“One element of the house I appreciate very much is it still has some of its original decorative pieces in it,” Bateman said. “The bathrooms upstairs still have the original tile work in them and the original sinks. … It’s fascinating to walk into something that’s 90 years old and it’s unchanged.”
Bateman described the house as having a Southern sensibility to it.
“It’s an interesting house because, right now, the biggest design fad in America is a mid-century modern house,” Bateman said. “This looks like something else. … Although the house was built in the 1930s, the family was clearly striving for something earlier.”
Bateman and Lee have lived in the Rivermont house for about eight years now, since he took over as president of the college.
“We are clearly living in the college’s house,” Bateman said. “We are not living in our house.”
Bateman said his first thought was about how beautiful and big the house was, adding it was a “sort of disbelief that I would live in a house that nice.”
“I respect the house; I love the house,” Bateman said. “It is an immense privilege to live here.”