A 'quiet, wonderful daredevil': Decorated U.S. Army Ranger honored on 50th anniversary of his death

Marquez said he was so taken by the experience that he remained with Rucker for the duration of the four-hour flight, refusing to leave his side while saying several prayers for him. Upon landing, he helped officials on the ground remove Rucker's body from the plane and watched as the funeral car drove away. That was the last time he saw the Army Ranger until 50 years later.

Jo Anne Rucker, John Rucker's older sister, said it was significant her brother's sacrifice still was being honored decades later.

"It’s hard to imagine 50 years and you think about what he would have done who he would have been, all those kinds of things. But someone has carried his memory and his heart, I don’t know that there are particularly words to say the significance of that," she said.

Sue Rucker, of Roseland, described her older brother as a "quiet, wonderful daredevil." He was her hero. Although she said she was familiar with the story of her brother's death, having spoken with Rubinstein before, Sue Rucker took comfort in the stories and knowing John Rucker died as part of a "family unit."

"The stories are our lives. The stories give you hope for the future. He was a wonderful guy. It makes sense that once he was drafted that he lived on the edge," Sue Rucker said.