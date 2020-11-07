A robot named Milo aims to help Nelson students with social, emotional learning

Originally, Irby said, NCPS was on a timeline to have the robots in use by late spring, but those plans quickly were derailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in schools across the commonwealth shutting down.

The Milo robots are available to students in any grade level and have been in use by the division since September, Irby said. While she couldn't say how many students currently are using them, she said nearly 20 students are eligible to use them.

Irby added they can be used by students who don't have autism but have some significant communication barriers.

Milo also has lesson plans that can be incorporated both in person and virtually during a time when only a select number of NCPS students — based on their Individualized Education Program and parent input — are receiving in-person instruction. All other division students have been learning 100% virtually and will continue to do so for at least the remainder of the fall semester.

"It's just highly dependent on the situation so I'm glad we have the capacity to deliver Milo either way," Irby said of students eligible to receive in-person instruction.