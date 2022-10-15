'A small victory': Some James Crossing residents allowed back in apartments; others granted extended hotel stays

A "small victory" was granted to the residents of the 828 building at James Crossing on Friday, said Paul Robertson, managing attorney for the Virginia Legal Aid Society, as some residents will be allowed to return to their apartments. Others will be granted extended hotel stays, he said.

Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge J. Frederick Watson ruled in favor of the residents Friday afternoon, ordering that residents of apartments deemed "livable" by city inspectors be allowed to return to living in their residences.

For residents whose apartments have been deemed unlivable by city inspectors, Watson ordered that the apartments' management company, Atlantic Housing, provide hotel arrangements for displaced residents for up to 90 days, or the expiration of their lease, whichever comes first.

Heather Fields, an attorney representing Atlantic Housing, declined to be interviewed following the hearing.

Residents of the 828 building at James Crossing were displaced from their apartments the night of Sept. 11, after the Lynchburg Fire Department deemed the building unlivable.

According to Matt O'Daniel, assistant fire marshal and master firefighter with the fire department, officials on duty that night responded to James Crossing for a call about water and sewage leaking into electrical outlets and lights.

In the weeks since, residents said they have bounced between hotels and have had minimal-to-no contact with management from James Crossing.

Tenants of the 828 building were recently issued lease termination notices effective for Oct. 17, but following Watson's order, they will now be allowed to stay until the end of their leases.

Friday's hearing stemmed from the residents seeking a temporary injunction to force Atlantic Housing to provide housing past Oct. 17.

Robertson said Friday that of the 12 apartments in the 828 building, seven of the apartments have been deemed livable, meaning those residents can return home.

The other five apartments have been subject to flooding and mold, a city inspector said during the hearing, and have not been cleared for residents.

While three of those five apartments are vacant, Watson ordered that the residents of the two occupied apartments be granted extended hotel stays.

One resident, La'Teissa Graves, said in court Friday that her hotel room only had a mini-fridge, no microwave

Watson, as part of the order, is requiring Atlantic Housing to provide residents with hotels that have "similar housing" options as their apartments.

While Robertson declared it a "small victory," concern still exists for many of the residents of the 828 building, including Rebeca Torres, who wonders if the management group will even be held accountable to these obligations.

"Realistically, we're not getting anything done because they're still not putting any people or anybody to do any type of work in the building. So what's going to make this be any different in three months?" Torres asked.

One concern that arose during the hearing was the existence of mold in the apartments on the lower floors, specifically 86, 87 and 88, Fields said during the hearing.

She argued in court that due to water and mold remediation on the lower floors, the building needed to be closed to all residents during the remediation process, making the entire building "unlivable."

Robertson said concerns still exist among the residents going back into their apartments, and they will address violations of the housing quality standards if there are any.

"If there's mold, that would include mean testing for mold to verify its presence, so that's something that would potentially be in play for people experiencing that," Robertson said.

As some residents return home, Robertson pointed out that management at James Crossing still is required to fix any issues inside the apartment, and there will be a strong push to make sure the apartments are taken care of.

Friday's court ruling, Robertson said, is merely just the beginning a long journey of holding the management company to their end of the bargain.

"This has been a difficult ordeal for them," Robertson said of residents' hardship. "And my heart goes out to the fact that this was a very small, short victory and they've got such a long road ahead but we're committed to helping them in doing that. But I know it's a long road for them."

While the temporary injunction was granted, several residents still have a civil suit filed against management, seeking damages, among other things.

Robertson said there is not yet a trial date set in the civil suit.