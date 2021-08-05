A snapshot in time: Federal-style Lynchburg home reflects an era

{/byline}
Though Ann Smith has called 1023 Jackson Street home for more than two decades, she first spotted the house back in the 1960s.
“I taught at Robert E. Lee Junior High School,” Smith recalls. “I would walk students past this house down to the library to help them check out books or get a library card.”
Something just intrigued her about the home, Smith said, but at the time it was renovated into apartments.
Eventually though, the longtime Amherst County resident moved to the city and bought the house in the late 90s.
“I was thinking we’d turn it into a bed and breakfast or an Airbnb — something like that,” Smith said. “But my husband would have no part of any of that.”
Instead, the Smith home became a home not just for her family, but for one of Smith’s students when she taught at the University of Lynchburg.
“We had a nice, happy group of people here,” Smith said. “I loved hearing the chatter and the laughter. I can still feel it in my bones.”
Jackson Street is a special place to Smith. For one, it’s also the home of the famous Rocking Cradle House, but many of the residents have lived neighborhood for years. The neighborhood even has its place on the Virginia and national historic registers.
The two-and-a-half story, federal-style home also is a testament to Lynchburg history. Built in 1816, the property has had many notable residents: the Robinsons, owners of Robinson Crusoe Peanut Company; and the Gordons, who were prominent in business.
“The Gordons had two daughters that taught school in the [Rustburg] house that I grew up in,” Smith said. “I found that extraordinary and gave me an even deeper connection to this house.”
The property has changed over the years inside and out. At one point, the home spanned three blocks in the neighborhood. It was even part of Campbell County before it was annexed into Lynchburg in 1819.
From the outside, the bricks tell the story of numerous expansions in the early days. Smith invested a lot of time researching the home, talking with historians and consulting records. A section was added on in the first few years of the house and then again in the 1850s. At the front, one can see the seams of the addition through the different style of bricks.
In the dining room, the partial outline of the servant’s bell lays on the floor.
“There was a bell that someone could pull that alerted the servants in the basement that someone needed something,” Smith said. “Then it was turned into some sort of electrical system.”
The fireplace molding and the banisters also are original, Smith said, noting many homes were looted for the woodwork.
“Fortunately, our house was spared,” she said.
But a few things have been lost over time.
“At one time, there was a kitchen and servant’s quarters that ran adjacent to 11th Street behind the house,” Smith explained. “Eventually, it was torn down and neighbors told us that the bricks from the structure were used to build the garage out back.”
The Smiths worked modern touches into the home but tried to keep much of the original structure as possible. Some of the newer additions include a kitchen, half bath on the ground floor, and the garden around the side that could easily be a replica of the “Secret Garden.”
Many of the bedrooms have their own fireplaces — common for these types of homes.
It’s clear the home has been a work of love for Smith and she’s put her own mark on it as well. For one, you can find the initials of her grandson on the tile upstairs after the two had decided to repaint it.
Ultimately, Smith doesn’t want just any buyer for her home, which is currently on the market for $275,000.
“I want someone with a lot of money and a love of history to buy it,” Smith laughs. “I want the right person to have it. I think the right person will.”