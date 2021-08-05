A snapshot in time: Federal-style Lynchburg home reflects an era

The two-and-a-half story, federal-style home also is a testament to Lynchburg history. Built in 1816, the property has had many notable residents: the Robinsons, owners of Robinson Crusoe Peanut Company; and the Gordons, who were prominent in business.

“The Gordons had two daughters that taught school in the [Rustburg] house that I grew up in,” Smith said. “I found that extraordinary and gave me an even deeper connection to this house.”

The property has changed over the years inside and out. At one point, the home spanned three blocks in the neighborhood. It was even part of Campbell County before it was annexed into Lynchburg in 1819.

From the outside, the bricks tell the story of numerous expansions in the early days. Smith invested a lot of time researching the home, talking with historians and consulting records. A section was added on in the first few years of the house and then again in the 1850s. At the front, one can see the seams of the addition through the different style of bricks.

In the dining room, the partial outline of the servant’s bell lays on the floor.

“There was a bell that someone could pull that alerted the servants in the basement that someone needed something,” Smith said. “Then it was turned into some sort of electrical system.”