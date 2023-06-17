BEDFORD — Three years after the Winoa USA business closed in Bedford, eliminating 38 jobs, the town’s Economic Development Authority has its sights on purchasing the shuttered 60,000-square-foot facility and training a new crop of workers that will bolster the local workforce.

Jonathan Buttram, chair of the EDA, spoke on those efforts before Bedford Town Council on June 13, outlining the goals and strategies of the plan to buy it and set up a training ground operation for metal fabricator workers and other skills. The Roanoke and Lynchburg region ranks in the top 10 in the nation for metal fabrication businesses.

“The Roanoke-Lynchburg region has a serious deficit in skilled labor that they need to sustain the local metal fabrication industry,” Buttram said. “It’s a big deal for this region — metal fabrication.”

Buttram told council workforce development is a major focus in the state and a vocational school that specializes in metal fabrication is an endeavor that will attract companies and make Bedford a destination for bridging the gap in training needs for employers.

“Our solution is to create a first-of-a-kind regional workforce development center consisting of teaming with public and private industry partners in the development of a first-class teaching facility,” Buttram said.

Central Virginia Community College is highly excited about the effort and the plan also is on Virginia Tech’s radar, Buttram told council. He said there is no such facility in the region for industry-specific training, which is shouldered by companies, some of which operate in conditions that are dangerous for newcomers not familiar with those settings.

The hands-on training will be highly beneficial for teenagers who have just graduated from high school and other workers looking to get into the industry and work with machines, Buttram said. The facility on 16 acres on Abrasive Avenue in Bedford is positioned to cater to Roanoke and Lynchburg, he said.

“You almost feel obligated, to tell you to the truth, to make this into a regional training center for both of the two largest cities in southwest Virginia, and that’s what we are going to do …” Buttram said, adding the EDA hopes to own the building after Aug. 1. “It’s a big asset for the EDA.”

Mary Zirkle, the Town of Bedford’s planning and community development director, said the town and EDA look forward to the Bedford Metal Workforce Training Center being a transformative project for Bedford.

“This asset and what it becomes will service the workforce pipeline in both the Roanoke and Lynchburg regions, and we hope even on a national level,” Zirkle said.

Buttram said the facility’s location in close proximity to a proposed Amtrak station for Bedford is beneficial for leveraging Richmond lawmakers for a new train station that would allow prospective workers to come to the town.

The EDA has been awarded $100,000 to develop a master plan for the project, which Buttram said is targeted for summer 2024, and the authority will do further work to secure funding and seek out industry partners.

“I look at this center as like a spring in the middle of a desert,” Buttram said. “If we can start producing able-bodied employees that know how to do things, companies will come here because we will be a source of talent. Companies like that.”

The goal of filling up Bedford County’s business and industrial parks also will benefit from the project, he said. The building also lends itself to being used as a foundry, according to Buttram.

“There is no commercial skill foundry that is dedicated to training and research,” Buttram said. “All foundries are production only.”

The EDA has received a letter of support from the American Foundry Institute and Virginia Tech also is supportive of the foundry idea, Buttram said. The authority also has heard the U.S. Navy is in need of tens of thousands of metal fabrication workers and foundry-related training is a big part of that, he said.

“I think it’s a big thing for Bedford to be able to see if we can get this thing off the ground,” Buttram said. “It’s not something we have to do — this is something we want to try to do.”

The town received just more than $316,000 to support restoration of a brownfield site at the former Winoa steel foundry, the governor’s office announced in October.

Brownfields are defined in the governor’s news release as “properties in which redevelopment or reuse is complicated by the presence of hazardous materials, pollution, or contaminants.” The grant money provided through the commonwealth is to help remediate these sites so they can be safely cleaned up, restored and made ready for use of something new, usually under the umbrella of economic development.

The former Winoa USA plant will be cleaned of the black dust that has been stuck to walls and other parts of the structure since the 1970s, left over from the foundry process, Zirkle said in October.

Buttram said the EDA didn’t want to see the Winoa foundry site become a vacant warehouse and the authority’s goal is to be a proactive body and not just a reactive one. He added the project also ties in well with another major economic development goal: the addition of a business-class hotel next to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

Council voted to authorize an agreement for the hotel project with a developer just minutes before Buttram’s presentation on the Winoa facility plans.

Bedford Town Councilor Bruce Johannessen said he is glad the workforce training facility project is moving forward.

“We are located in a great place between two cities,” Johannessen said. “It can’t help but be a good thing for the Bedford area to be involved in this.”

Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley said the training facility turning out trades workers in areas such as welding and electrical is good for area employers.

“It’s a big demand. It will bring people into Bedford,” Stanley said. “This is much needed.”

Councilor Robert Carson said the D-Day Memorial in town draws thousands of tourists each year and some of those people think about moving to Bedford.

“We have to have something to offer,” Carson said. “We have to be willing to take a chance on things that we think is going to bring people in.”