A step back in time at Forest's West Manor

“Typically, there’s between six and eight horses on the property and guests love to interact with them,” Creasey said.

“I’ll tell you this — most of the cocktail food is not eaten by the humans. All the kids and the young at heart take it out there and feed it to the horses that come up to the fence line.”

When the parking lot is full, Creasey said the horses make their way over to see what kind of treats they can get from the party guests.

“For us, it’s just pretty, and people love it,” he said. “And they get a place to have their horses out of the deal.”

Last year, the company had to remove the old English boxwoods that once lined the pea gravel driveway due to blight. While unfortunate, Creasey said the current landscaping cleared the view of that old Colonial manor.

For Creasey, it really comes back to that first moment when guests see that manor house.

Between that view and the history encompassed in the estate, Creasey said, West Manor really has no rival.