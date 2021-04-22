A step back in time at Forest's West Manor

The thing that always gets Mark Creasey when he drives up to West Manor is the view.
One turns the corner on Elkton Farm Road to find a formal brick entryway framing the pea gravel driveway. From that vantage point, two-story brick Georgian-style Colonial mansion rises from the manicured knoll it has stood on for almost 200 years.
“When you first roll in, you come over that hill on Elkton Farm Road, and West Manor just kind of emerges,” said Creasey, sales and creative director for Entwined Events, which owns the former residence turned wedding venue.
The brick manor house is symmetrical, and features a two-story portico framed in four massive columns and a gabled roof trimmed in white dentil molding.
“It’s just got that big, regal — everything you’d want in a Virginia estate home,” Creasey said. “It’s framed by trees and it’s got that brick sidewalk that goes up to the house. ...This is just special when you drive up there. That’s what you want in a wedding venue. Even though it does so many weddings a year it’s still special for every person that comes through. That’s what I love about it.”
It has a history of hosting weddings that dates all the way back to its early years.
The estate home was designed and constructed by Thomas Poindexter, the architect and builder of the original St. Stephen’s Church on Perrowville Road. Poindexter built his home for his wife and three daughters, Sallie, Margaret and Virginia.
After Poindexter’s death, his bride remarried to the Rev. Robert Thomson, who used some of his wife’s money to start Lynchburg College, now known as the University of Lynchburg.
One of the early weddings that took place on the estate was that of Sallie Poindexter and Confederate Army veteran Capt. Thomas West in 1868. The couple moved into the main house and renamed it. Margaret Poindexter also married at the manor.
Sallie and Thomas West had 10 children and all but one were married on the grounds.
Virginia was the only daughter who never married, and for generations a statue of Virginia sat in front of the manor house. It’s since been moved to the secret garden tucked off the more formal one behind the home.
West Manor remained in the West family until 1976 when it was purchased by the Lester family. The Lesters continued to operate the West family’s dairy farm until the mid-1990s, when they converted the plantation into a bed and breakfast and wedding venue, adding the ballroom, conservatory and other structures.
Creasey thinks it’s fascinating the estate has almost come full circle in hosting weddings.
Entwined Events purchased the estate about six years ago to add to its collection of wedding venues — including the Bella Rose Plantation on Graves Mill Road and The Bedford Columns in Bedford.
“West Manor hosts over 40 weddings a year now,” Creasey said.
The main floor of the manor house features a bridal suite with a huge closet to hang all the dresses in.
“When I say big, it’s big enough to have a tiny chandelier,” Creasey said.
One of the large rooms is devoted to a hair and makeup studio, complete with the triple mirrors and strong lighting so brides and their bridesmaids have space to get ready. It’s set up much like an upscale salon, with space enough for the entire bridal party to get ready.
“During tours when … they walk in the closet, they’re like, ‘The closet is so pretty,’” Creasey said. “And then they look left and there’s this big salon that’s got a seat for every bridesmaid and a hair and makeup chair and a big triple mirror. … It’s what every little girl fantasizes about for getting ready.”
Beyond the salon is the sitting room, where those early-to-arrive family members can spend time while the wedding party is getting ready.
In the basement level is the groom’s lounge with a large flat-screen television. During the tours, Creasey likes to say that television is on SportsCenter, but more often than not, he finds the groomsmen playing Mario Kart about 10 minutes before the ceremony.
Two additional rooms were converted to buffet space and their original fireplaces were converted to gas logs for a cozy feel during winter affairs.
“Our December weddings are beautiful because there’s fireplaces all over West Manor and they’re just wonderful when they’re lit,” Creasey said. “There’s something about a fireplace.”
The buffet rooms lead out to the ballroom, which can hold about 180 seated guests — up to 300 total guests if all the spaces are used, from the ballroom to the atrium.
The ballroom, added in 2000, features a grand staircase that looks over the room. Massive crystal chandeliers light the cream-colored space.
Creasey said most brides who come to tour West Manor are drawn by the atrium, which faces the Peaks of Otter.
“So that’s your background, and you can get married in that room,” Creasey said, noting the space is air conditioned. “It can be set up for a ceremony. It’s where we do all the dancing as well. You can say the party starts there. But it can also be used for a rehearsal dinner or a cocktail hour. It’s just a multi-purpose space.”
The conservatory, built in 2001, is where the bar is located and where the wedding cake is served.
“It’s just a very, very pretty place, and both the conservatory and the atrium,” Creasey said.
Behind the house is the formal Elizabethen gardens, complete with maze-style plantings in each section. The garden is full of ivy, Emerald Green cypresses, and Crepe Myrtles.
And tucked from sight off that formal garden is the secret garden.
“It’s probably the place that most brides and grooms take their iconic couple of shots is the archway to the secret garden,” he said. “It’s this beautiful brick wall that goes into this little small garden, completely wooded, closed off from the rest of West Manor. It’s got willow trees.”
And you can only access the secret garden through that brick doorway.
“It’s just a great little hideaway at West Manor that most people just walk by and don’t even realize it’s there,” he said.
Lodging also is available on site. In addition to the three bedrooms in the manor house, there are two cottages, one of which was converted from an old horse stable.
Between the manor house and the cabins, 26 guests can stay on the property.
And then there’s the honeymoon suite — a small intimate space, furnished with a queen-sized bed, and a bathroom with a marble deep soaking tub. There’s a sunroom off the back tucked into some trumpeting tulip trees.
Another distinctive feature of weddings at West Manor is the horses. While not owned by Entwined Events, horses graze on part of West Manor’s land as part of an agreement with the neighboring property.
“Typically, there’s between six and eight horses on the property and guests love to interact with them,” Creasey said.
“I’ll tell you this — most of the cocktail food is not eaten by the humans. All the kids and the young at heart take it out there and feed it to the horses that come up to the fence line.”
When the parking lot is full, Creasey said the horses make their way over to see what kind of treats they can get from the party guests.
“For us, it’s just pretty, and people love it,” he said. “And they get a place to have their horses out of the deal.”
Last year, the company had to remove the old English boxwoods that once lined the pea gravel driveway due to blight. While unfortunate, Creasey said the current landscaping cleared the view of that old Colonial manor.
For Creasey, it really comes back to that first moment when guests see that manor house.
Between that view and the history encompassed in the estate, Creasey said, West Manor really has no rival.
“It just takes you back to an era that kind of doesn’t exist anymore in the 21st-century hustle and bustle, and for a brief moment … you know you’re in a different, special place, which is what offers brides and grooms a unique opportunity to kind of transport their guests away,” he said.
“It just takes you back to a time that just doesn’t exist anymore. Time almost slows for you when you’re standing there.”
PHOTOS: A step back in time at Forest’s West Manor
