A stroll through history at Elk Hill

Walking through Elk Hill’s history doesn’t begin at the front steps of the home, but with the long, curved driveway that used to usher horses and carriages to the property’s doors.

Lee and Alison Hereford have owned the sprawling property of about 400 acres for about 10 years and one of their favorite points of interest is the home’s long driveway, the original carriage drive, leading from the road to the covered porch. About halfway down the driveway there is a noticeable dip where centuries of vehicles have worn down the ground as they round the curve toward the house.

The central part of the home, thought to be one of the first houses built in the Forest area, was constructed circa 1797, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

Now an open area with a large, peaceful pond, the land down the hill in front of Elk Hill was the source of the material used for the main house’s brick.

“All the bricks are original to the property and they were actually trenched and made down here,” Alison said of the large open space in front of the house. “We put the pond in, but that was their work zone and they hauled [the bricks] up.”

To the right of the house stands a small brick cottage that is presumed to have been built for Dr. Thomas Hugh Nelson in the mid-1800’s and used as his office. The Nelson family moved into Elk Hill around 1840, according to a written remembrance of the property by a member of the Nelson family, changing the ownership from the Cobb family to the Nelson family.

Several large stones sit under a dogwood tree near the old office, a present reminder of the past visitors who would arrive on horseback.

“…Those are supposed to be the mounting blocks that people would ride up to,” Lee said. “…They’ve shifted a little bit but those are the mounting blocks that came up to service [Nelson’s] doctor’s office.”

To the left of the main house stands a second brick cottage which originally was constructed and used as a kitchen and wash house. It was later renovated to be used as a private living space before finally becoming a guest house.

Inside the two-story main house, original pieces of the architecture still can be seen, including the bannisters and fireplaces.

Walking through the front door visitors see an open foyer with a staircase to the second floor toward the rear of the house. Two rooms on either side mirror one another and give easy flow through the main area of the house. Toward the rear is another door that opens to the outside and provides a welcome cross-breeze during warmer weather. The kitchen, bright with natural light, occupies the left wing of the house.

“The house is such a treasure with all of its unique moldings, crown moldings, chair moldings and mantles,” Alison said. “You just don’t see this craftsmanship now.”

Bedrooms are the main makeup of the second floor, one of which the poet Robert Frost used when he visited, Alison said. Nicknamed the “Frost Room,” it was remodeled at one point and it was always a goal of Alison and Lee’s to return it to more of how the original bedroom would have looked, she said.

From the hallway, a narrow staircase leads to the attic, which was once used for homeschooling and a place for the boys to sleep.

“What’s nice about this house is it has a very warm, welcoming feel …,” Alison said. “[It’s] one you can grow old in and it just makes you feel good.”

Though there have been a series of upgrades such as the heating and air system and redoing the wooden floors, the house has not lost its historic charm.

“It’s a work in progress as all old homes are,” Alison said. “The next people that take it over will be, we like to call, ‘tenants in time.’ You never really own the property; it’s yours to care for.”

Even as a work in progress, Alison said the house is move-in ready, calling it and the property a “true gift.” She said the decision to sell the property is bittersweet and that they love how quiet and historic the setting is.

Beyond the guest cottage is a cluster of large boxwoods with a path meandering through. Alison said she’s thought before that the property would make a great venue for events such as weddings, and stringing lights through the boxwoods would add a lot for a setting like that. Through the boxwoods is an old potting shed that she dreamed of fixing up and turning into a bar area for wedding guests.

“There are so many little garden nests, they’re little secret getaways,” Alison said. “This place has so much magic … it’s quiet … it’s like an island.”

Another unique piece of the property’s history is the original icehouse that still stands to the left of the house. Built into the ground, the weathered roof nearly touches the grass. Alison said the icehouse was one of the next items on their list of things to work on, but they weren’t able to, due in part to COVID-related scheduling conflicts and rising materials prices.

The house and property don’t stand alone in the history of the area; they have ties to other historic spots, including St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church down the road from Elk Hill and Poplar Forest. Waddy Cobb, the man behind the original plantation house, was a brother of the first rector of St. Stephen’s. Alison said the church serves as a burial site for members of different families who have owned Elk Hill, including the Nelsons.

Lee said one story he has read about Elk Hill and Poplar Forest is that Thomas Jefferson and Waddy Cobb had a disagreement about property boundaries. According to the story, St. Stephen’s was the boundary between the two farms, but Jefferson believed Cobb was encroaching on his property with planted corn.

“Jefferson had 12,000 acres and there must have been several thousand here [at Elk Hill] and they’re worried about an acre or two,” Lee said.

While the house is on both the National and Virginia Historic Registry, Alison said the land itself is protected by a conservation easement so there are rules about how many houses can be built on the property and it can’t be developed into crowded spaces such as apartment complexes.

“We’re big history buffs and I love the fact that we can just go out and we’re not on top of anybody,” Alison said. “It’s crazy to find a tract of land like this so close to the city and accessible; it’s just harder and harder to find.”

PHOTOS: A stroll through history at Elk Hill

