'A thorn in their side': Nelson County stands out in its fight against now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline

They flooded the federal regulatory agency’s ACP docket with comments, and showed up in person to speak against the pipeline during federal, state and local comment sessions.

Opponents in Nelson set up booths and handed out anti-pipeline literature to hundreds of people at music festivals and farmers markets.

And they got the word out however else they could, through newsletters, social media and even songs.

“Always something churning,” Wellman said.

Wellman, who has been in his position with Friends of Nelson since January, turned to the group early on for information about the ACP, then got more personally involved.

One of his jobs years ago was to try to garner the support of Nelson County businesses in a campaign that questioned the need and rationale for the ACP.

Wellman said he picked up 50 signatures in that effort.

“There’s a level of support in this community that a lot of other communities don’t have,” he said, also pointing to the board of supervisors (which at the time was made up of different members) years ago passing a resolution saying the county did not support the ACP.