This month marks 46 years since Martin’s Paint & Body Shop opened its doors in the town of Amherst.

Steve Martin, the shop’s owner, said his late father, Willard, taught him about working with vehicles and the two worked together at one time for Amherst Motors.

“We bought this in 1977 and have been here since then,” Steve said during an interview Aug. 17, which marked 46 years to the day the business opened. “I’ve been blessed … everybody has been so good to me. You couldn’t ask for better people to be customers and some of them stuck with me since Day 1. A lot of them have passed away.”

A county native who grew up in the Faulconerville area, Steve said childhood in Amherst was pleasant and recalls playing with friends in the woods after school.

“Everybody got along good, everybody was friendly and looked out for each other,” Steve said. “It molded me into becoming a better person. I really liked it. It was just a nice time back then.”

Willard Martin fought in World War II and after returning home, learned a trade under the GI Bill, which led him into the auto industry, Steve said.

In 1972, Steve graduated from Amherst County High School. Joining his father in the body shop five years later, he said he got to know many wonderful people and the business eventually grew to add another building.

Steve said the shop serves a lot of customers in Nelson County and for the past five years, he has served as chaplain of the Amherst Fire Department. Along with body work, the shop has a 24-hour-a-day towing service for Virginia State Police and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

In May, Steve was named the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year. During the awards dinner at Sweet Briar College, the chamber’s president, Sabrina Kennon, described Steve as probably the most humble person she’s ever met.

“When he gives you his word he means it,” Kennon said.

Kennon spoke of Steve’s impact on the community over the years, including his spearheading the effort to name a bridge over the U.S. 29 Bypass and highway in honor of Lucas Dowell, a Virginia State Police trooper who worked in Amherst and was killed in the line of duty in Farmville in February 2019.

Kennon said Steve is a longtime friend of the chamber and a strong community ally.

“If there is a need, he will find it and do everything he can to help,” Kennon said. “He serves our community with a true servant’s heart, humble and sincere. We are fortunate to have such a person in our beautiful Amherst.”

Steve is active at Madison Heights Baptist Church and he distributes free Gideon Bibles, including to those who his shop serves who often run into trouble with the law and are “pretty down and out,” he said.

“I give a lot of them out — you’d be surprised,” Steve said. “It’s the least I can do for what the Lord has done for me.”

He said Amherst is fortunate to have a fire department in town of dedicated volunteers.

“Everyone I met has been the best people,” he said of the Amherst Fire Department. “We all get along.”

Jerry Martin, Steve’s wife of 44 years, described him as a smart and honest businessman who gives a lot back to the community he loves in various acts of kindness.

“You have no idea,” Jerry said. “A lot of things he does I don’t even know — until we get a thank-you note — and he won’t even tell me. He does a tremendous amount for the community.”

Steve said giving is “just my nature” and he enjoys blessing others when he can.

“It’s a good feeling to see people’s faces light up when you do something for them,” he said.

A tradition at Amherst County High School home football games for many years involves cheerleaders tossing out footballs to the crowd, a festive scene that gets Lancer Stadium rocking under the Friday night lights.

Steve is to thank for that tradition. He recalls in the 1970s small footballs being thrown out during homes at the former football field and, about 20 years ago, he brought the tradition back to Lancer Stadium. Each summer, he buys the footballs and has recently stocked up for this season with a truck full of pigskins.

“You see them leaving the game clutching that football,” Steve said. “Some of the kids told me as they grew up they would play with that football and then get on the football team … it’s pretty exciting, especially when they start winning a lot.”

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said the tradition is a great and fun activity for the fans and students.

“I just appreciate his support of Amherst County Public Schools over the years,” Wells said. “He’s been a great partner for the school system.”

Steve also was instrumental in a Lancer football memorabilia display in the storefront window of Ambriar Florist in the Ambriar shopping center. Tom Howell, co-owner of Ambriar Florist, praised Steve’s dedication as a lifelong Lancer fan.

“Steve’s support through the years for the Lancers has been unmatched,” Howell said. “His willingness to share with a fellow business partner here in Amherst to promote the team has been so greatly appreciated. He’s a great citizen of the town and he’s a great supporter of our high school team. He’s a great guy to have as a fellow business individual down the road. I’m glad we’re a mile apart from each other.”

Howell said the floral shop looks forward to having more displays across different seasons and the showcase has generated much positive community feedback.

“It’s nice to support our teams,” Howell said.

If you come to any home Lancer football games this fall and future years, get ready to catch some footballs — courtesy of Martin.

“I hope I can keep going as long as I can,” he said.