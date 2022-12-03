A year after salary bump, Lynchburg police see results, though challenges remain

One year after announcing salary increases for new and current police officers, the Lynchburg Police Department is beginning to see results as it works to chip away at the number of vacancies in its ranks.

Last December, when Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Mayor MaryJane Dolan took to the podium in City Hall to announce a plan aimed at increasing starting and current salaries within LPD, there were 28 hard vacancies in the department out of 176 sworn officer positions.

Hard vacancies, according to Zuidema, are positions that officers are not hired for, as opposed to the other form of vacancies — operational vacancies — which might include employees of the police academy; employees on military, family or medical leave; or other employees who are filling in jobs they weren't hired for "for a number of reasons," he said.

The plan took the starting annual salary of an LPD officer from $40,019.20 to $50,000 — giving the department the highest starting salary for law enforcement in Central Virginia, while addressing compression amongst the ranks of the department.

The plan went into effect Jan. 5, and in just less than a year after the announcement, the department has filled five of those hard vacancies, dropping those openings from 28 to 23.

"We're certainly making headway there, but again ... it's something that happens over time," Zuidema said during a recent interview with The News & Advance.

Timing is an important factor, he said. It takes new hires in the department just short of 12 months from the time they start the academy to when they are out on patrol on their own.

"You're not going to correct that overnight," the chief said about cutting deeper into the number of vacancies within the department. "It's going to take several cycles."

In a statement to The News & Advance, Mayor Dolan said she thinks "any incremental increase in filling those positions is a success.

"This is a work in progress and police departments are going to have to get creative as to how they use their human resources. The important thing to note is that there are budgeted positions to be filled," Dolan added.

This upcoming class of recruits in the academy is also another sign of the success of the increase in starting salaries. In the next graduating class, Benda and Zuidema said, there are 13 recruits set to graduate, which is more than in the previous two classes combined.

But even when the 13 recruits graduate, the department's vacancies won't immediately drop from 23 to 10.

"When those 13 come out [of the academy], they do not take away from those vacancies," Zuidema said. "When they come out ... they're all assigned to patrol and try to fill the vacancies there. But a lot of times, what happens is they'll fill vacancies in patrol, but that means our criminal investigations division, or traffic unit, or some other specialized unit is holding vacancies too.

"We might get an influx of 13 that we put in patrol, and then we may basically take and supplant some of those folks — two or three or four into another specialized unit. Not having fully-staffed units takes some of that workload and dumps it back onto patrol."

Not only are the class sizes getting larger, Benda and Zuidema said, both the quality and quantity of applicants for the police department have improved since the announcement.

"That's indicative of the efforts we took and what kind of attractive piece that was," Benda said during a recent interview.

The city manager said he knows of two recruits who came from California and another who already came in certified from Texas.

"I'm very, very excited for the efforts we took to attract, and not simply offer in market ... but to pull people from California, that's pretty cool," Benda said.

Applications have increased over the previous two years for the department as well but still lag the numbers of the late 2010s.

According to Zuidema, as of Nov. 16, the department had seen 383 applicants in 2022, compared to 323 in 2021 and 325 in 2020.

In 2018, the department received 508 applications. That number was even higher in 2019, with LPD seeing 553 applicants.

Nationwide trends reflect the downturn of police officer applications over the last two years, Zuidema said, a result of "a lot of things that have happened over the last two years that have not made this job attractive."

"Very bluntly, the position has been vilified by many people over the last couple of years," Zuidema said.

"Quite frankly, there have been several laws that make doing police work more difficult, and we are also one component of the criminal justice processing system, right? We sometimes get as frustrated or more than the public when we take what is a known offender, who is a violent person and we arrest them and charge them with X, Y or Z and they either don't get convicted or they're let out of jail way too early, or they don't spend any time at all," Zuidema said. "It's a combination of all of those things I think."

Both Benda and Dolan said separately they believe recruiting for police officers is an issue for localities nationwide, adding several factors go into the significant drop in desire to be a police officer.

Along with making it difficult to recruit new officers, localities across the nation are having difficulty retaining officers.

According to a 2021 study by the Police Executive Research Forum, departments across the country saw a 45% increase in resignations and an 18% jump in retirements.

Since 2001, LPD has averaged about 19 separations per year, Zuidema said. Separations come in the form of resignation, retirements or terminations.

But from 2016 to 2021, that number jumped to 24.5 per year, and the department saw 27 separations in 2021.

As the salary progression rises up the ranks with the officers, the hope of city leadership continues to be that this plan will help retain qualified officers within the department, not just be a good starting point for new officers.

Dolan said she has "every confidence that Chief Zuidema is doing everything within his power to have a full complement of officers and to retain them."

As leadership hopes to see applications bounce back to pre-2020 levels, Zuidema said he is not willing to "lower the standards" of the department just to fill vacancies quickly.

"We hold very high standards for our police officers here in terms of who we hire," he said.

"At the end of the day, I've got to put my head on the pillow at 2 a.m. and know that a 22-year-old young man or young woman that's out there is going to make the right decisions when no one else is looking."

The department's screening process is very stringent, the chief said, which speaks to the high standards he asks the officers of his department to live up to.

"We screen out a lot of people and very honestly, we've had people leave our department to go work for the FBI, to go work for the CIA, to go work for a variety of folks who do very stringent background checks as well.

"I tell folks that if you can get hired with us, you can get hired about anywhere, because at the end of the day we've got to put men and women out on the street that meet the high standards of our department and serve the community in a way we expect them to do that," Zuidema said.

The bump in salary not only affected new officers. The plan also addressed current officer salaries to help with retention of officers already in the ranks.

"January will be 26 years I've been with the department and it's been an issue from the day I got hired there," Zuidema said. "This plan, in essence, eliminates compression within the department."

Not only does it eliminate the issue now, it is set up to continue over the coming years, eliminating internal issues that exist in places where compression is an issue, Zuidema said.

"The pay progression plan ... one component of it was specifically designed to address compression, not just at this point in time, but to put a structure around it so that as it continues to be funded each year, it will continue to move with those officers, because previously, that was not the case," Zuidema said. "And that would lead to some internal strife amongst folks, you can imagine."

Additionally, because LPD is on the Virginia Retirement System, employee retirement is based on an average of the three highest yearly salaries, Zuidema said.

"Obviously, if you get a salary bump towards the end of your career, and it's significant, it's going to be worth your while to stay around for a few more years. So that was some of the intended focus of what we did collectively; the manager proposed it and council supported it," the chief said.

In light of a recent string of violent crimes in the city, in November, Zuidema announced his department would be shifting resources to bolster the department's patrol function.

Knowing the community's concern over public safety, Zuidema acknowledged the department still has work to do in order to be able to do the "proactive policing" he wants LPD to take part in.

"Our ability to investigate crime and to take measures to hopefully prevent crime is absolutely correlated to the staffing that we have available," Zuidema said.

"Are we where I want to be right now? No. We certainly need to get those officer positions filled. And the steps we took last year absolutely, without question, helped keep folks that we have and certainly help get more people in the door."

With a year to see results, Benda and Zuidema are excited about the collaboration between the two city departments to address such an important issue facing the city.

"I think that to be able to be lockstep with a city council and a police chief about what are the best efforts ... and what really helped was the workforce itself — the men and women that police our community said that these are the things of import — the highest starting salary and also this pay progression plan," Benda said.

Zuidema added, "What I'm grateful for is that everybody is rowing in the same direction. The manager and I are rowing in the same direction; council is rowing in the same direction. ...[R]egardless of any politics or anything else, we all want a safe community. Everybody does, regardless of who you are, the age you are, the race, the gender, the political beliefs or anything, we all want a safe community.

"And we think the things we are doing are pushing us towards a safer community and we're going to continue to do that."