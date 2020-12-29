A year in review: Community connections a focus in these 5 selected stories

Lynchburg artist Michelline Hall transformed an entire corridor in Lynchburg's midtown earlier this year. What was the blank wall of a warehouse on Fort Avenue became a pantheon of 8-foot-tall portraits of Black and brown women, exploring identity, culture, ancestry and beauty standards.
Some stories, the best stories, are the ones that offer insight into the world around us. That's the most rewarding thing about being a reporter: talking to people who are passionate and kind, those who are determined to impact their community through their work.
2020 has been a bad year in many ways, but a national push to center Black narratives and acknowledge the blight of systemic racism and police brutality through those stories has been a change for the better. Though communities of color have been doing this work literally forever, locally covering these stories with greater intentionality and focus has been a bright spot.
Parts of the current Rustburg Middle School have stood for more than 100 years, and the school has long been a focal point of the community. Nearly every Campbell County resident can connect themselves to the school in some way or another, and with the much-anticipated new middle school on the horizon, the project drew a range of responses from area residents.
Though many people are excited for the new facilities, some were devastated by the news of the school's impending demolition. A new Rustburg Middle School would be the first new secondary school in the county in more than 40 years.
The project is a massive undertaking by the county, and reporting on the plans for the new building, and hearing nostalgic stories about the original structure, was a rewarding way to capture an issue at the heart of the county. More than anything, and in a year like this one, it reminded me just how essential teachers and our public schools are to the communities that surround them.
This January, a decade after the shooting that killed eight people in Appomattox County, almost 100 people crowded Our Lady of Peace Parish for a prayer service to remember the victims and families of one of the largest mass shootings in Virginia.
The tragedy left lasting scars on the county, but writing this story was a reminder of the grace and warmth of our local communities. Despite a night spent remembering a tragedy, those present were more than willing to talk to me, to share stories of their loved ones over plates of food and flickering candlelight in the hall of the parish.
Everywhere I turned people were reaching out to one another for comfort and support. And even 10 years later, they found it readily in the open arms of their family and friends.
This was one of the last feature stories I wrote before the pandemic hit our area in earnest. A look behind the scenes at the weekly meetings of the Lynchburg Lindy Hop group in downtown Lynchburg. Each dance that I sat in on was a masterclass in joy.
It was the antithesis of what life has been for the last 10 months: people close to each other; humid, sweaty and riotous; the dance depended on partners, on joining hands with strangers or friends. The pairs danced hard enough to shake the hardwood floors of Speakertree Records, nearly drowning out the music with laughter. It was a side of Lynchburg I hadn't really seen, one unencumbered by gender, status or age, where people were encouraged just to dance. The only agenda was following the same beat.
In the early months of the pandemic, the immediate impacts were staggering. As the months dragged on, some of the changes developed a disturbing sense of normalcy. New language entered our vocabulary, and the precautions that seemed so alien in the spring became the rhythm of our every day. Many of the trends that spiked after the shutdowns were unfortunate and predicted — like disruptions to supply chains, company-wide furloughs or layoffs and essential goods flying off the shelves.
But my personal favorite unexpected consequence, one that was a little more lighthearted, was the unprecedented spike in homesteading across the country. Chicken sales soared. Garden centers and big-box stores couldn't keep gardening supplies or canning essentials stocked. People baked bread. They raised chicks. They bought goats and sheep. In Bedford County, Rodney Chrisman of Wolf Hill farm saw a 200% increase in chick sales — a trend that was reflected everywhere in the area.
It was so perfectly human. When the going got rough, when we felt lost or alone or terrified, facing isolation and loss, we went back to basics. We turned to art and reading, to well-loved paperback novels and journaling. We planted gardens and kneaded dough. We got together in community parks to stand 10 feet apart and still be beside each other, or to mouth 'I love you' through closed windows.
And for some people, it meant adopting a dozen fluffy, baby chicks and, despite everything, watching them grow.
