A year in review: Covering Amherst during a pandemic challenging but satisfying
A year in review: Covering Amherst during a pandemic challenging but satisfying

As COVID-19 gripped the many layers of everyday life for most of this year, reporting has been at times an enormously challenging task. It reminds me of a great line from the film "Mank" that recently released: "Are you ready to hunt the great white whale?" 

"Call me Ahab," a classic response, is one I've tried my best to meet on a daily basis. While the pandemic has brought many roadblocks in covering Amherst County, the destination in the final print product has been as satisfying as ever to reach this year. And I hope the stories captured have reflected the community's united resolve to carry on. The following are some of my favorite headlines this year. 

1. Last resident leaves CVTC, marking end of era for Amherst facility 

20200403_lna_news_gupta_p1

Atul and Shashi Gupta watch as their daughter, Alisha, the last remaining resident at Central Virginia Training Center, is transported to the Hiram Davis Medical Center in Petersburg on Thursday, April 2. 

This was tough to cover, with the restrictions of COVID-19 limiting physical interactions and with the sights of the last resident of the Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights being driven away on an early spring morning. Countless lives have moved through that campus, which for more than a century served as a medical facility for residents, making this an important moment to capture.

2. Drive-thru parade in Elon, graduation in Amherst County 

Photo: emx_20200402_amh_news_parade_p12

Elon Elementary School first-grader Beatrix Rodenbaugh waves to the teachers while holding her sign with her brother, Robbie, on March 26. 

I enjoyed covering a parade of vehicles carrying educators from Elon Elementary School in late March to cheer up students' days after schools were closed because of the pandemic, as well as Amherst County High School's "commencement in cars" ceremony in May. I saw many smiles, waves, uplifting spirits and memorable scenes that perfectly displayed the flexible, can-do attitude of many during trying times. 

3. A family, a mill and 100 years of memories in Amherst County

20200604_amh_news_mill_p6

A view of the old equipment in Brightwell's Mill in Madison Heights. 

Brightwell's Mill in Madison Heights marked an important milestone this year: 100 years of family ownership. I thoroughly enjoyed visiting this architectural jewel, where the history is literally written on the walls, and telling this story, especially since COVID-19 prevented a celebratory gathering. 

4. 'Overdue Brew' a tasteful addition to Amherst high school's library

Coffee 04

Freshmen Eligio Lombard prepares a hot chocolate for a customer at the new coffee bar Overdue Brew in the Amherst County High School library Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

A pre-COVID favorite, it was a pleasure checking out this new student-run coffee shop at Amherst County High School. I'm not a coffee drinker, but I understand the need. A fun assignment and my hot chocolate was delicious.

5. Amherst grad thankful, hopeful four years after surviving car wreck

20201105_amh_news_hernadez_p3

Yesenia Hernandez credits students and educators at Amherst County High School, where he graduated from in May, as a major help in her recovery process following a 2016 car wreck that claimed her mother's life and left her with numerous injuries. 

One of the most memorable interviews this year, and of my or any in my career, was Yesenia Hernandez. The 2020 graduate of Amherst County High School has an especially uplifting story of survival and overcoming injuries from an October 2016 car wreck. ACHS Principal Derrick Brown said it best: "Yesenia is the definition of resiliency and kindness." Best wishes for a bright future. 

Honorable mentions: 

1. Crowd marches for social justice in Amherst: The "Liberty and Justice For All" march in downtown Amherst on July 18 was an important event to cover in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. It's not every day marching is seen on the streets of Amherst. "Love is so much stronger than hate," said Russell Lee, a Madison Heights pastor, a memorable quote from the evening. 

2. Amherst veteran is first woman to join Amherst VFW post: Another memorable interview this year was Stephanie Gerber, a Colorado native who moved to Amherst recently. She is the first woman, and hopefully not the last, to join the Amherst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9877. A welcome addition. 

3. Amherst officials tour Phelps Road apartments: I enjoyed touring the former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights in the height of renovation to become "The Westie," a complex of market-rate apartments, on two occasions this year. I've written much about this landmark for years and walking through it was a neat experience. 

