A year in review: Data reveals key details about a year defined by a pandemic, protests and politics

The coronavirus pandemic upended much of daily life this year. Virtually nothing could escape its grasp, including crime trends in the Hill City. In March, the first month of the pandemic, as businesses shuttered and residents retreated into their homes, violent crime dropped by 40% and property crime fell by more than half, according to records provided by the Lynchburg Police Department.
“COVID-19 is something that affects everybody, including criminals,” Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said at the time.
As Lynchburg demonstrators joined a nationwide wave of protests this spring in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, local activists called on the Lynchburg Police Department to commit more resources to transparency.
A review of annual department reports and internal memos obtained by The News & Advance found that citizens and LPD employees filed 102 complaints alleging police misconduct and 103 complaints alleging demeanor or performance violations between 2015 and 2019.
The coronavirus pandemic brought immense economic hardship to the Lynchburg region. Hundreds of businesses were forced to close or scale back their operations and thousands of residents lost work. Congress quickly developed an emergency lending program, but it was not clear which local businesses received assistance until government officials released long-promised records in July.
A review of the federal data by The News & Advance found that at least $223 million poured into more than 3,100 Lynchburg-area businesses and nonprofits this spring as part of the federal government’s $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The local organizations were issued loans ranging from a few hundred dollars up to $10 million.
The 2020 presidential election saw an explosion in political spending and voter engagement. Lynchburg was no exception to the political trends that swept the nation this cycle. According to data from the Federal Elections Commission, Lynchburg residents gave more than $1.3 million in political contributions, a sharp jump from the $606,686 spent before the 2016 election.
Liberty University employees donated nearly $85,000 to candidates for federal office in the two years before the 2020 general election — the most ever collectively donated in an election cycle by staffers at the evangelical Christian institution and six times what they spent in the run up to 2016.
Defying a statewide trend in lower student enrollment this past fall, the number of new students at Liberty University — including its vast online program — jumped nearly 12% over last year, according to early estimates from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
More than 95,000 students signed up for in-person and online classes at Liberty this fall, up from 85,000 last year, according to the SCHEV data. Liberty’s growth, which far outpaced any other institution of higher learning in the state, was largely driven by a nearly 15% increase in out-of-state students.
