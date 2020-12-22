A year in review: Five memorable stories by Shannon Kelly

In the midst of protests and civil rights efforts against police brutality and racism over the spring and summer, I wanted to be part of a solution; to do what I could to help educate, amplify voices that need to be heard, and facilitate meaningful, productive conversations.
Theatre creates community; it sparks conversation. Highlighting a developing play that tackles social issues our nation is still confronting, based on true local events, seemed a perfect opportunity. Rather than ignore a subject that may be uncomfortable, I believe it is important to talk about it in order to learn and move forward together.
2. Pride and Prejudice at Point of Honor: City on a Hill Youth Theatre group holds first outdoor performance
Theatre journalism during the pandemic has been a rollercoaster. Some theatre companies have been forced to disband and shut down. Others are continually finding ways to adapt and safely produce art.
City on a Hill Youth Theatre group, comprised of local homeschooled students, was one theatre company that found a way to provide live theatre during a pandemic: they took things outside, in fresh air with room for social distancing. Their summer performance of “Pride and Prejudice” was rehearsed outdoors and performed on the lawn of Lynchburg’s historic Point of Honor. The group’s goal was to find a setting that fit the time period of the piece. The resilience of artists continually amazes me.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic drags on, many questions still remain: about the virus itself, about social conduct, about who is liable for legal consequences of violating a pandemic-related executive order and who is exempt from those executive orders.
After allowing a crowd of more than 100 people, most of them maskless and not practicing social distancing, to pack the Bedford County administration building board room past capacity at a Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting in November, the Bedford County Health Department issued a citation of violation to the county for ignoring Gov. Northam’s executive order capping gatherings at 25 people and expanding the mask mandate to include children as young as five.
The citation was the first the Central Virginia Health District issued to a local governing body. Others had previously gone to restaurants that were out of compliance.
No legal precedent has yet been set as to whether a local government body can be charged for violating a pandemic-related executive order. Therefore, county and city attorneys have varying opinions on whether or not a citation of violation from a health department to their local government is justified.
Documenting these developments matters. Communities deserve to have all the information they need to navigate life during a pandemic.
This story reminds families with autism that they are not alone. They have advocates and allies, they have resources, they have people who understand, there are connections they can make.
An operation like Little Otter Flower Farm has the potential not only to support and improve the lives of people with autism but also impact the community at large by working with local employers to educate them on how to accommodate and understand workers with autism. There is potential to foster a more inclusive hiring base, a promising future for autistic people, and work to erase stigma facing differently-abled individuals.
It is heartening to know its operators are moving forward and actively making plans to kick off their internship program for local people with autism despite the pandemic.
It is truly an honor and privilege for me to document and share stories of trailblazers and heroes like one of Lynchburg’s own Tuskegee Airman, Alfred Farrar, who would have turned 100 on Dec. 26 this year.
Stories like Farrar’s are inspirational and help preserve pieces of history. These stories can live on for generations, contributing to a fuller picture of the past that helped shape our present.
Sadly, Farrar passed away barely two weeks after I spoke with him. I am thankful I had the chance to talk with him and listen to his stories while he was still with us. I am humbled to have the opportunity to tell these tales and meet heroes like Farrar. He is one I will never forget.
