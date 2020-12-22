A year in review: Five memorable stories by Shannon Kelly

The citation was the first the Central Virginia Health District issued to a local governing body. Others had previously gone to restaurants that were out of compliance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No legal precedent has yet been set as to whether a local government body can be charged for violating a pandemic-related executive order. Therefore, county and city attorneys have varying opinions on whether or not a citation of violation from a health department to their local government is justified.

Documenting these developments matters. Communities deserve to have all the information they need to navigate life during a pandemic.

This story reminds families with autism that they are not alone. They have advocates and allies, they have resources, they have people who understand, there are connections they can make.