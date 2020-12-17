A year in review: Looking at the positive side of 2020

1. Welcome to Bedford! At 95, county native continues working, spreading love to those around her through the welcome center
This story was really fun for so many reasons. Once upon a time, I was the Bedford County reporter, so any chance I get to make a trip out there is always a good day. So many wonderful memories come flooding back to mind when I drive into the town.
Ada was such a lovely lady and she reminded me so much of my sweet grandma who passed away in 2016. Their gentle, soothing, quiet mannerisms are so similar.
She and I chatted inside the Bedford Welcome Center all about her long life and her love for Bedford. She has never lived anywhere else, you know!
Even in the midst of the pandemic, she was still volunteering weekly at the center, where she once worked full time for about 15 years. Though she has outlived much of her family, Ada still gets up every day, puts a smile on and relishes in delight to tell visitors about her favorite small town.
Writing faith-based articles is not something I get to do often but when I do, I always try to give it my all.
My faith is the most important thing in my life. It sets the tone for my core values, my behavior toward myself and others and generally just how I live my life.
I am so thankful to The News & Advance for giving me the freedom to tackle this important issue during a time of social unrest and uncertainty for parts of our city.
I really appreciated these church leaders for their vulnerability, transparency and willingness to not shy away from standing on a stage or pulpit and reminding their congregations of the Golden Rule: Love thy neighbor as thyself.
This was one of those days when you walk away from a story and think, "I will always remember that as a good day.”
First of all, the campus at HumanKind might be my favorite place in Lynchburg. Whenever I get the chance to interview the amazing staff there, I usually get to do it sitting in a rocking chair on the porch of one of the cottages.
Little Adie, only 7, was all smiles on that warm September day. She is a bright light in the midst of darkness. Courteous and polite, Adie sat on the porch rocking back and forth telling me about how she saved $12.09 of her own hard-earned chore money to donate to HumanKind’s foster care program.
While that may not seem like very much to the average Joe, Adie worked all year inside and outside her Evington home to help other little boys and girls who didn’t have the same privileges she has.
That day I got to see joy through a child’s eyes and was reminded that you’re never too young and don’t have to be a millionaire to make a difference.
4. A study in plants: Sweet Briar College uses greenhouse to teach sustainability and future of food systems
Driving a half-hour out of town and through an entrance with towering trees arching over the skies, I know I’ve arrived at Sweet Briar College, which has become one of my favorite escapes.
My favorite part of writing this story was probably getting to describe the student’s “enchanted cucumber forest” where they would weave between the rows of dirt picking ripe vegetables before moving on to harvest leafy kale and plump red tomatoes.
I’ve loved SBC ever since I was fortunate enough to have a small part in covering the close-call near-closure of the school in 2015.
I spent several months of that summer on the campus with former N&A photographer Jill Nance getting to learn more about Lantern Bearing, the Pink Bubble, tap clubs and step singing.
I thought those visits to the college would be my last so every time I step back on campus and get the opportunity to learn more about the innovative initiatives students and faculty are tackling, I’m always in awe of the tenacity, gumption and pure heart that school holds.
2020 was rough. It’s hard being separated from many of the things we love, but once in a blue moon, you get to play with goats and donkeys.
Anna Dudley, whose family owns OBIC — One Body in Christ — Ministries off Leesville Road in Campbell County, put out a request to the users of the popular “Living in Lynchburg” Facebook page in early November asking for people to drop their used pumpkins off at the 160-acre farm instead of trashing them. The farm received about 50 donated leftover Halloween pumpkins.
Naturally, I went out there to shoot video, snap some photos, interview Anna and then, obviously, go inside the pen where the animals were, to have my day at the petting zoo.
Now that I think about it, 2020 wasn’t all that awful. It was full of yet another year of wonderful Central Virginians doing extraordinary things.
