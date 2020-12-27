A year in review: Past the pandemic, pressures rose in several sectors

What a weird year. It felt like a decade.
I think the underlying, uneasy thrum of the coronavirus pandemic has made so many other issues that much more sensitive, more raw.
Lynchburg-area residents saw some of these issues come to a head firsthand — including the impacts of the pandemic itself — but also saw plenty of goodwill and inspiring stories from their neighbors.
There hasn’t been a site in Lynchburg quite like Marcus-David Peters Circle in Richmond, Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. or the George Floyd memorial site in Minneapolis, all erected after Floyd’s death in late May rallied millions of Americans supporting racial equity and condemning police brutality.
My fellow reporters here have written about local installments and tributes to Black excellence that’ve emerged since the summer. But the singular flashpoint that people think of in Lynchburg from that turbulent period has got to be what happened the night of May 31 outside Fifth & Federal Station.
Plenty of livestreams and videos posted to social media captured the rocks and bricks flying, the shouting, the windows breaking — and LPD detectives have most assuredly catalogued each one and have charged upwards of 20 people after tracking down those depicted in the videos.
After the debris was cleared and restaurant windows boarded up, though, sorting out the forces at play was a different and more complex matter entirely. Immediately after the incident and weeks later, when the presence and actions of local armed militia members came into question, I talked to many different people who were there about the motivations that drove them to be there and do what they did.
The civil petition filed by Lynchburg Republicans against the city’s registrar in the eleventh hour before the election might be the closest thing we saw that’s locally analogous to the ongoing resistance to Joe Biden’s presidential win.
Virginia’s ballots aren’t among those Donald Trump and others are focused on trying to get thrown out so that the election can be overturned in his favor, but the complaints about errors in early ballot preprocessing locally focused on the same issue — doubt in the electoral procedure.
The Lynchburg Republican City Committee wasn’t trying to get a judge to throw out any city votes (Lynchburg ended up leaning Democratic in the presidential election for the first time since 1948); rather, its leaders sought a judicial order for the registrar’s office to follow state party representation laws. Following an apology and promises that the errors were remedied shortly after they happened, the case was dismissed.
We all started using some new vocabulary this year, reporters included. “Masking” and “social distancing” are now something we’ve heard ad nauseam, as the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fluctuated and climbed, respectively — now more than ever before.
It’s crazy to think of the solemn concern that seemed to be on everyone’s minds back in March compared to now, when the threats of community spread are the most dire they’ve ever been and dozens of COVID-19 patients from the Lynchburg area have died just this month.
Centra Health officials and reporters have never been in such regular correspondence, and it’s been so important to communicate the (sometimes pretty technical) medical implications of this pandemic that are having direct impacts on the community.
Through the multitude of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, there were plenty of inspiring examples of people stepping up to the plate to help out their neighbors.
Making the most of their time at home and their skills, Bette and Bob Bibee became local mask-making sensations and funneled more than $10,000 in donations to Park View Community Mission, itself a nonprofit that’s continued to provide for the needs of Hill City residents through these tough times.
The Bibees' basement workspace was amazing and their compassion is plain for anyone to see.
Like the Bibees, local agencies and organizations had to pivot in order to adapt and accommodate to ensure people’s safety during the pandemic.
Everyone had to start getting into the routine of spacing people out, screening people, providing hand sanitizers and other standard measures — especially entities who respond to the state in some fashion. It looks like jury trials, part of my usual courthouse beat, will have been put on pause for just about the whole year.
Daycare agencies found themselves with a suddenly expanded role and concerns to match. Non-emergency healthcare started using telehealth options extensively and nonprofits did their best to optimize their work in support of each other and the community.