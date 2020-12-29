A year in review: Remembering my 'why' and relishing the chance to tell people's stories

In the news business, reporters are conditioned to react. Upon hearing of developments on a subject within our beat, we get to work.
Living in the moment, then, is necessary. This year, with all its twists and unpredictability, certainly has tested that ability.
But in the past few months, I’ve come time and again to a realization. It’s easy to get caught in a never-ceasing reporting cycle, to go through the motions without pausing to ask why — why am I writing this story?
I’ve always believed our platform should be used to highlight people. So in looking through my top stories from 2020, I was constantly drawn to individual-focused stories I’ve been given the opportunity to write.
Theirs are stories of hardship, sadness, pain and loss. And yet those same stories are about love and hope, selflessness and goodness, toughness and joy.
I learned enduring lessons from them. Maybe you were left inspired by my top stories from 2020, too.
Upon hearing news of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s cancellation, one Nelson County resident who was staunchly opposed to the project told me he and his family went out to their porch and screamed in jubilation before popping bottles of champagne. It made total sense to me. I could absolutely picture Richard and Jill Averitt, along with their kids Quinn and Savannah, rejoicing.
Their story was one of the many I’d gotten to know. Real people were at the center of a drawn-out fight over the multi-billion-dollar interstate natural-gas project — real people I came to know well in my years of covering the project.
There’s no doubt this story represents one of the biggest in Nelson County in years because so many people were so deeply affected by this news.
After having spent hundreds of hours on the ACP in the past several years, it’s one of the biggest stories not only of 2020 for me, but of my entire tenure as a reporter.
Keith Gumpman and Sarah Mundy are the epitome of unconditional love. Gumpman, who has Down syndrome, and Mundy, who faces milder mental challenges, have been married for more than 27 years.
They welcomed me into their home, where I observed Sarah and Keith joking while playing Wii games together. I saw them prepare dinner when Sarah came up behind Keith as he worked, then saw Keith gently lay his head on Sarah’s shoulder and smile.
They’ve chosen to be partners in the good moments and the bad. Nothing, including Keith breaking his neck and Sarah's battle with cancer, has been able to drive a wedge between them in the past. And challenges today only serve to strengthen their love for each other.
Were we all to showcase the kind of selflessness, commitment and fun they display, the world would be better off.
Senior athletes in the area who play spring sports saw their final high school season end before it ever really began. Thanks to the pandemic, they didn’t play a single game.
But through an initiative of the Hillcats organization, senior baseball players found some closure, and did so in style. In front of 1,000 people, in the area’s biggest stadium (the Bank of the James Stadium), players faced off in a lighthearted 10-inning game — one final occasion on which to showcase their skills and enjoy camaraderie.
After the game wrapped up, players saw July 4 fireworks explode above them, then posed for photos with family and friends, smiles spread across their faces. The kids who’d given so much to the sport were able that night to get back some of the experiences they’d missed out on.
Joy, in the midst of the pandemic that brought heartache, was on display on a night I won’t easily forget.
4. Brookville senior Jalen Thomas rescues woman on James River, adding to his long history of selfless acts
Between school, playing sports and working as a volunteer firefighter, the days then-Brookville High senior Jalen Thomas devoted to himself were a rarity. One of those days this past summer flipped from relaxing to intense in a hurry.
When a woman was swept into the current of the James River, where Jalen had planned to kick back with friends, Jalen jumped into action. He hopped into his kayak, reached her kayak and, after getting flipped out of his own, held onto her vessel and onto a tree branch to keep her from being swept away.
The heroic act in itself was worthy of a story, but as I talked more to people about him, I learned about Jalen’s other selfless acts. Anonymously paying for a meal for his football coach’s family. Covering a veteran’s game entrance fee. Springing into action when a younger player broke his arm, then taking him to the hospital and staying there until the boy’s parents arrived.
Getting to share a sliver of his character was a privilege.
Ronnie Roberts, the former general manager of the Lynchburg Hillcats who also worked in other roles in his nearly three decades with the baseball club, died in May after battling cancer.
His death so clearly affected the Lynchburg community. But more importantly, his life left an indelible mark on those who’ve passed through City Stadium.
Ronnie was the picture of goodness and decency. Ronnie did all the things no one would want to do, and he did it all with such genuine happiness. He did so without complaining.
Every interaction he had served to lift others, including me, up.
And for about a decade, he did it while cancer ravaged his body. But the average observer would have no idea, because Ronnie never made anything about himself.
His legacy will forever live on in Lynchburg, and we’ll continue to be inspired by his character. His name will always make me remember how lucky I am to do this job, by which I get to meet amazing people like him.
6. 'Here for a reason': Local ice skater aims to inspire with her story of overcoming struggles of cystic fibrosis
And yes, I have one more, because this one is important too. Anna Johnson has cystic fibrosis, with her particular genetic mutation affecting multiple organs. She’s landed in the hospital multiple times as a result, and dealt with life-threatening conditions and pain she boiled down to a few words: “It was hell.”
Yet Anna never let those challenges keep her down. An ice skater most of her life, Anna immediately went back to the rink once she found her way past her biggest trials.
Sometimes, Anna told me, our struggles bring us “to our knees, to the end of ourselves and to the beginning of him.” Anna, whose faith powered her perseverance, was speaking about God. He’s the one who carried her through immense challenges, who helped her get up. With him, she explained, there is still hope.
That’s why I loved getting to tell Anna’s story. Because in the midst of such scary times, her story reminded us “there is always hope.” Maybe that’s the pandemic message we all need.