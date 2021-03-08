A year into the pandemic, GLTC and Lynchburg Regional Airport on the road to recovery

“The CARES was made to keep airports operating, which is exactly what it’s doing," LaGala said. "We’re keeping it in the bank to make sure we get through this pandemic.”

In the most impacted months, like April and May, the airport was in the negative about $105,000 a month. Throughout the summer, said LaGala, that number slowly depleted, and now sits at a negative of around $48,000 a month.

With CARES Act funds used to offset those losses, he expects the funds will stretch into mid to late 2023.

GLTC received more than $7.6 million in federal funding, which Booth also said he plans to implement across the next several fiscal years to offset revenue loss.

He said CARES Act funds were focused on helping to continue operations. The money totaled almost a year's worth of the company's typical budget, so it will make it possible to support operations into fiscal year 2022 and were critical to GLTC's survival.

"If we had not received CARES funds, and had to experience the revenue losses elsewhere in our revenue stream, we would have most certainly had to reduce service and reduce staffing," Booth said.