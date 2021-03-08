A year into the pandemic, GLTC and Lynchburg Regional Airport on the road to recovery

Despite suffering significant decreases to ridership and passenger loads at the height of the pandemic, both the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are well on their way to recovery, much of that buoyed by federal funding that has been instrumental in offsetting revenue loss.
Though numbers have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels for either organization, there have been moves to return to more normal operations, with safety precautious and guidelines still in place.
This month, American Airlines is expanding its Lynchburg flight schedule back to seven flights most days, the same frequency before the onset of COVID-19.
Airport Director Andrew LaGala said though it will be all 50-seater jets, and not a mix of larger and smaller aircrafts like before, this was an encouraging step, and the community has responded well to the return of passenger activity.
"You can see in the industry, it’s going in the right direction," LaGala said. "With our flights coming back, we’re obviously getting some pretty good passenger loads.”
At its April low, the airport was seeing passenger loads of 12.9%, meaning the flights were holding just over 12% of their capacity, but traffic was back up to about 70% in August.
In January, which LaGala said is a "soft month" for travel most years, passenger loads sat at around 48%. Currently, he said they are at about 55%.
While GLTC suspended fare collection in March, it resumed collection in November. It also resumed front door boarding, and began implementing Sunday service in October. Currently, GLTC is running full service.
Brian Booth, GLTC’s general manager, said at the pandemic's peak, it saw an about 50% decline in ridership. Currently, ridership is down about 35%.
"The best way to describe the last year, is the 'year of uncertainty,'" Booth said, with so many quick changes coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as mandates on the state and federal levels.
"It's been a rollercoaster," he said. "I think we're slowly transitioning back to whatever normal is going to be, but I don't know how much more, or what other things are going to come up."
"Cautiously optimistic" seemed to be the refrain for both organizations, and with the assistance of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds they both weathered the brunt of revenue impacts.
The airport received $6.6 million in CARES funds and anticipates additional supplemental funds of about $1.28 million.
LaGala said the money is used as revenue loss replacement, and can be applied to address any operation expense, like payroll and utilities, and is not limited to expenses tied to the pandemic.
“The CARES was made to keep airports operating, which is exactly what it’s doing," LaGala said. "We’re keeping it in the bank to make sure we get through this pandemic.”
In the most impacted months, like April and May, the airport was in the negative about $105,000 a month. Throughout the summer, said LaGala, that number slowly depleted, and now sits at a negative of around $48,000 a month.
With CARES Act funds used to offset those losses, he expects the funds will stretch into mid to late 2023.
GLTC received more than $7.6 million in federal funding, which Booth also said he plans to implement across the next several fiscal years to offset revenue loss.
He said CARES Act funds were focused on helping to continue operations. The money totaled almost a year's worth of the company's typical budget, so it will make it possible to support operations into fiscal year 2022 and were critical to GLTC's survival.
"If we had not received CARES funds, and had to experience the revenue losses elsewhere in our revenue stream, we would have most certainly had to reduce service and reduce staffing," Booth said.
"We're looking long term at how do we continue to use these with being a good steward, and making sure that we can stretch them as long as we can? We don't know if or when or how long it will be before local revenues return to what they were previously."
While both organizations were forced to cut back on routes or flights during the pandemic, neither company had layoffs or furloughs.
LaGala said the industry predicts air travel should be back to pre-pandemic levels by 2022 or 2023, but he feels Lynchburg will be there even earlier than that. He said he is confident that the airport will recover.
Though leisure travel is seeing an increase, he said the industry is still waiting for business travel to begin to return.
Booth said he hopes to see a return to normal sooner rather than later, but it's a moving target. Both Booth and LaGala said with increases in vaccine distribution, and customer confidence bolstering, they hope to see even more riders returning, and that noticeable change will come soon.
GLTC isn't going anywhere and continues to be a critical service in the city, said Booth.
"We have to continue to adapt," Booth said. "There will be changes in the next five years ... we're looking at adapting what needs to be done and where we're going to go in the future."