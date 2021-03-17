 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A year later, Amherst Police Department pleased with new station

A year later, Amherst Police Department pleased with new station

{{featured_button_text}}
Amherst police, 10

The Amherst Police Department's newly opened building on West Court Street is across the street from its former home in the Amherst Town Hall. 

 Justin Faulconer

The Town of Amherst Police Department moved into its new station, a former restaurant, in January 2020.

Just more than a year after the move, Chief Bobby Shiflett said the department has greatly benefited with more space to conduct police business.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 17 A

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert