A year later, Lynchburg-area leaders reflect on the impact of George Floyd's death

Dungan said LPD still is developing details, such as a committee that would conduct further review of unresolved complaints or critical incidents including officer-involved shootings.

“We want people to be on that committee who want to be on that committee and who will hold us accountable, but also understand what our officers go through,” she said. “So in order to be on that committee, they’re going to have to go through significant training to understand our policies, our procedures, Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, all that kind of stuff.”

The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights spells out the rights and privileges of officers while under investigation and in a few other circumstances.

Interest in the group surged over the summer, Dungan said, with upwards of 20 people attending its June meeting. But that interest waxes and wanes: the January 2021 meeting had nine participants, five of whom were police.

The advisory group will be discussing how to select members in the future, she added — some members have asked the department directly to join the group and others have joined through a pre-existing member.