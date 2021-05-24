A year later, Lynchburg-area leaders reflect on the impact of George Floyd's death

When protests hit the streets of Lynchburg last year, it felt like time stood still. It was a capsule of a moment, supercharged with the energy of a national movement.
For days, prominent street corners, parks and area corridors were studded with pockets of protesters — hefting signs and banners on cardboard, posters and bedsheets, many calling for social justice and police accountability following the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
There were frantic meetings of city leadership, the institution of a temporary, mandatory curfew and the declaration of a local emergency.
It felt like the beginning of something new. Now, a year later, Lynchburg-area leaders reflect on what has changed, and how momentum can continue even after the initial spark of a movement begins to fade.
Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst NAACP, said her group’s fight hasn’t slowed.
“We aren’t stopping until change happens,” she said. “We’ve been on the battlefield a long time. This is not a one-night stand; this is a commitment. And under my watch, we move forward. It’s not going to go away.”
Last June, Tyresha McCoy and other organizers staged a Black Lives Matter protest in Appomattox County, something she said the county had never seen before. It led to the formation of a nonprofit, Appomattox for Equality, dedicated to providing outreach to underrepresented communities. The group also hosted the first ever Juneteenth celebration in Appomattox, with its second annual celebration less than a month away. It will be held in downtown Appomattox on June 19.
It never would have happened without the protests, McCoy said. George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests that rippled across the country got under her skin. She literally couldn’t sleep, rolling the idea of a protest over and over in her mind and wondering if it would even be possible in Appomattox, wondering if the community would be ready.
Protests around the Lynchburg area were largely peaceful, with many of the rallies, including in Appomattox County, organized with the support of local law enforcement.
One notable exception was a protest on 5th Street in downtown Lynchburg that began peacefully May 31 but turned violent after night fell — with people throwing rocks and other objects at the Fifth & Federal Station restaurant and the neighboring Adams Motor Company building, shattering windows and drawing the presence of armored officers and an armored car.
This protest in particular escalated following a public outcry over controversial social media posts by former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and Fifth & Federal about a racist photo in Gov. Ralph Northam’s college yearbook. Both Falwell and the restaurant’s owner apologized for the posts. The protest was condemned by city council members and other community leaders and led to several arrests.
Outcries over police killings are nothing new, but the reason why the murder of Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, received such national attention seemed to be unanimous: the video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes was inescapable.
“[He] died in front of the world,” said Sterling Wilder, a Lynchburg city councilman. “And no one could deny that.”
Wilder said the visual hit the community hard and, if you had “a spark of humanity inside of you,” you felt something when you saw it.
The sentiment was echoed by Lynchburg Assistant City Manager John Hughes. He said an incident that would have otherwise been “word of mouth” was made real by the circulation of video footage.
He said it was an awakening for many people to “social ills” that certain communities have been facing for a very long time; there was a “disgust” with what happened, and for some, a realization it’s happened many times before.
Witt said Floyd’s murder led to a national movement because the horror of the recording “shocked the world.”
“To me it was witnessing a 21st-century lynching,” she said. “The only thing missing was the tree.”
In late April, Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The verdict sparked some relief in the community, but many Lynchburg community leaders reiterated that this was only the beginning, and that the fight was far from over.
According to Witt, one of the tangible local impacts of the protests was a “thirst for knowledge.” Local municipalities began to look more closely at their workforces and began discussions about increasing inclusion within their organizations.
As a result of the summer’s social unrest, Hughes said the city of Lynchburg began to expand its focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. The city grew its internal committee, Action for Change, which initially was formed more than a decade ago by the city to support equity and inclusiveness.
The city also included $100,000 in the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget to create a full-time diversity, equity and inclusion strategist position, as well as provide funding for DEI-focused training and citywide initiatives.
Hughes said city administration has encouraged conversations about issues of equality both internally within the organization and externally among the community itself. He said the organization works to be there with “an open door” and finds the conversations they end up having are often a two-way street that benefit them both.
***
Law enforcement response and policy has been central to racial equity conversations, and the Lynchburg Police Department was no exception.
Following Floyd’s killing, LPD solicited citizen feedback in a few ways: it hosted six community listening sessions over the summer, where people could speak up about issues they or their loved ones have experienced with police, and expanded its biennial anonymous feedback survey in December, which will now go out every year.
An executive summary of the survey released in February by LPD states it received 355 responses in 2020 versus 86 responses in 2016, the last year it was conducted. Among the 2020 respondents, almost 80% stated they felt their neighborhood was safe and more than 51% said they trusted police “a lot” or “to a great extent.”
LPD laid out its findings in an action plan presented to city council in February, which spokesperson Carrie Dungan noted wasn’t the end of the department’s research and evaluation.
A standalone website, which Dungan said the department aims to roll out by the end of May, will include extensive live data on use of force incidents, crime data, complaints and mental health-related calls with demographic information, as well as the department’s policies and recruitment information.
“All of that will be in one place and we’re hoping that with all of this additional data and putting it out there for the community to see and easily access ... that’s going to be a huge step for transparency for us,” she said.
The move toward releasing more detailed operations information has been “a long time coming,” she said, hastened by increased calls for constructive reform amplified after Floyd’s killing.
LPD also broadened the scope of its Community Policing Advisory Group, a committee of both police and non-police members started in 2015 as an advisory and review board. Starting in August 2020, LPD started briefing every use of force incident with the group along with complaints on a month-to-month basis.
Dungan said LPD still is developing details, such as a committee that would conduct further review of unresolved complaints or critical incidents including officer-involved shootings.
“We want people to be on that committee who want to be on that committee and who will hold us accountable, but also understand what our officers go through,” she said. “So in order to be on that committee, they’re going to have to go through significant training to understand our policies, our procedures, Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, all that kind of stuff.”
The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights spells out the rights and privileges of officers while under investigation and in a few other circumstances.
Interest in the group surged over the summer, Dungan said, with upwards of 20 people attending its June meeting. But that interest waxes and wanes: the January 2021 meeting had nine participants, five of whom were police.
The advisory group will be discussing how to select members in the future, she added — some members have asked the department directly to join the group and others have joined through a pre-existing member.
Though community feedback to the department has slowed over the past year, Dungan said more people seem willing and comfortable relaying their concerns. With changing expectations of law enforcement from both legislation and the public alike, she said it’s “incredibly important for us to adapt.”
***
Reggie Herndon, president of the Campbell County branch of the NAACP, said there still is work to be done to expand the dialogue between Black communities and local law enforcement, but they made progress over the last year.
He said Floyd’s death pulled these narratives into the foreground, and both the minority community in the county and the sheriff’s department are being more “conscientious” about that relationship.
Witt said the Amherst County branch of the NAACP will continue advocating for legislative changes that would impact policing — such as calls to end qualified immunity for law enforcement. Essential to their mission, she said, is mobilizing people to the polls.
She wants to see new “voices in the room,” not just at a state and federal level, but on local school boards, the board of supervisors and town councils.
Everybody in a seat of power has the opportunity to add to equity, or to stifle it, she said.
Like McCoy in Appomattox, Witt said she has seen people in the community pushing back against these calls for social justice. She said the resistance shows up subtly, but some people interpret calls for equity as a sign that they are going “lose something,” even when the goal is only to create more inclusive and equal environments for everyone.
“My perspective? Get used to being uncomfortable, because we’re not going away,” she said.
In past years, Witt said, some activist organizations had grown complacent, but Floyd’s death “removed the veil.”
“I think George Floyd, although he sacrificed his life for the moment, reenergized us, the world.”
Honosky can be reached at shonosky@newsadvance.com or (434) 385-5556. Mahoney can be reached at rmahoney@newsadvance.com or (434) 385-5554