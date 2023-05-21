As Hill City leaders contemplate ways to address an uptick in recent criminal activity perpetrated by juveniles, a citywide curfew for minors is expected to be at the center of the discussion for Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday as a tool for local law enforcement to combat the recent surge.

But even as city leaders close in on the curfew vote, expected to take place Tuesday — prior to the summer release of Lynchburg City Schools on May 26 — questions around the effectiveness of juvenile curfews remain a topic of discussion.

Joseph Hoft, an assistant professor of criminology at the University of Lynchburg, said the research around if curfews work is “mixed at best.”

“I think the idea is there,” Hoft said. “’If we implement a curfew, there will be less juveniles out causing trouble.’ But that’s not necessarily what happens in reality.”

The latest solution proposed by city leaders to keep young people from being the target, or perpetrator, of crimes is a citywide curfew for minors, formally proposed by At-large Councilman Larry Taylor during city council’s May 9 meeting.

While the exact details of the curfew are sparse, Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison told The News & Advance recently the ordinance to be proposed in Lynchburg will likely “mirror” that of the curfew ordinance passed in Charlottesville.

The proposed time for the curfew in Lynchburg is expected to be between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to a draft version of the ordinance provided by At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns, with a potential sunset clause for later this year.

Additionally, the draft ordinance proposes that any violation, even by parents who knowingly allow their children to be out past curfew, could potentially result in a Class 4 misdemeanor, which Harrison said carries a $250 fine.

James Camm, the director of One Community, One Voice, said, given the recent uptick of criminal activity carried out by or targeted at juveniles, “As much as I dread to agree to it, I think it’s needed until we can redirect the negativity, the violence and balance out the community.”

Camm, whose organization has launched a reward fund with all Bank of the James locations in the area aimed at finding the killer of Kingston Campbell, the six-year-old boy who was shot and killed while in his own home on Floyd Street, said sometimes “extreme measures” need to be taken in order to address what is going on.

He did say, however, that he “would never agree to a permanent measure” when it comes to the curfew because things could change down the road.

What will the curfew do?

Without knowing the exact language of the ordinance, as it has not been officially presented, Lynchburg Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema told The News & Advance last week that the curfew is likely going to be a “tool” that will allow his officers to “detain individuals who are out after curfew who may very well be involved in other potential criminal activity,” but stressed his department isn’t looking to go around in a “large bus to gather up every juvenile who is out past curfew and put them in jail.”

“Right now, if my officers see a young man or young woman at let’s say, one in the morning, walking down the street, who appears to be under the age of 18, short of them seeing some type of action that that individual is doing that gives him reasonable, articulable suspicion to detain them, they can’t [detain them],” Zuidema said.

“So this is a tool that will allow us in those circumstances to do just that, right? And to investigate why that individual is out there,” he added.

The police chief noted several area localities have had similar curfews in place for a while, such as Danville, Charlottesville and Roanoke. In speaking of his conversations with law enforcement leadership in those localities, Zuidema said they also stressed the benefits of using the curfew as a tool to investigate what other type of criminal activity might be going on in the curfew hours, rather than just arresting them for being out late.

In most cases, Zuidema said, his officers will get parents to come and pick their children up and get them off the street if they are out past curfew but not participating in any criminal activity.

Do curfews reduce crime or victimization?

Hoft, who focuses his work at the University of Lynchburg on juvenile delinquency, said research on curfews shows that “sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. And even in places it does work, it’s pretty minimal.”

“A lot of the time juveniles are rebellious,” Hoft said. “So they are like well screw that, I go out every night and so I’m gonna go out anyway and then kind of see how it plays out.”

He pointed out that many localities implement curfews as permanent measures without time after to examine their effectiveness, meaning there’s “not a lot to it” on the research of the effectiveness.

“Some of them show that this actually increases crime; some of them show it increases crime initially, but then it kind of levels out; and some of them show that it decreases crime a little bit, but not enough for it to be worth it,” Hoft said.

Zuidema said it’s the hope of his department that the curfew will not only reduce criminal activity, but also reduce the victimization of minors, whether it be from juvenile or adult offenders.

“Curfews do not discriminate whether you’re committing a crime or you’re about to be a victim of a crime,” Zuidema said. “... [The curfew] is not just to identify individuals who are involved in criminal activity as suspects.”

Hoft pointed out, however, that generally, most crimes perpetrated by juveniles usually take place in the hours after school lets out, rather than in the late evening hours.

“When kids get out of school, they’re with their friends and ... they may get in more trouble right outside of school hours, rather than late at night.”

The professor said the best way to go about curbing juvenile criminal activity is a multifaceted approach, where “schools, families, the community, the police all work together to address the issues going on.”

He added that it’s usually a “case-by-case” basis when it comes to the effectiveness of curfews, largely dependent on the receptiveness of the city it’s being enacted in.

“A lot of times when we create policies and things, we kind of think of it as this umbrella term across the country or even across the state that ‘Hey, we need to do this because it’s better for everybody.’ But we don’t know if this is good for Lynchburg. We need to find out.”

How will the effectiveness be measured?

While the curfew comes in the wake of several shooting incidents, as stated by the chief of police, it’s about more than just stopping gun violence.

Some members of council expressed their desire last week to see a sunset clause on the curfew, such as Misjuns, who wants to be able to look at the statistics of the curfew period once it potentially expires to compare to prior months without a curfew.

“At the end of the six months, we should be able to look back on this and say, ‘How many stops were made? How many citations were issued? How many arrests were made? How many illegally possessed firearms were seized? What was seized in regards to drugs?’” Misjuns said.

Zuidema, who noted his department struggles with vehicle break-ins, most of which transpire during the proposed curfew hours, said a reduction in vehicle break-ins during the curfew period might be a measurement to determine the effectiveness of such an ordinance.

More ways the chief said they would be looking to measure success would be looking at a reduction in juvenile victims of crime, or seeing how many times officers get out of their car to have a conversation with those out past curfew.

“It would be great to see how many times we use the ordinance to get out with juveniles, regardless of what the outcome is, right?” Zuidema said.

“There’s a lot of different metrics we can look at, but the one ... we won’t be looking at is how many people were arrested for curfew violations.”

Hoft suggested a policy analysis on the curfew to take place down the road and even volunteered to do it himself.

“I would love to do a policy analysis of this a year or two from now to let the community know, ‘Hey, this is what happened. We implemented a curfew, and these are the results.’ And I hope that Lynchburg would be open to that and then say, ‘Hey, if this isn’t working then we need to scale it back.’”

Avoiding over-policing and under-protecting

All three shooting deaths that involved children this year happened in a small radius in Lynchburg’s Diamond Hill District.

Camm, who said he doesn’t think the curfew amounts to over-policing, said his sentiments might not be shared by the community if the curfew is not enforced properly.

“I’ve spoken to someone, and they said to me that they think it’s going to create over-policing. And at this point, honestly, for me, I think that we need to do something because a six-year-old boy was murdered — killed in his own bed. It’s time for us to take some action on this,” Camm said.

To strike a balance between patrolling the city’s hot spot neighborhoods and ensuring residents do not feel over-policed, Zuidema said his department is going to lean on its decades-long efforts to build trust in the community.

“I think the educational piece of that is important,” Zuidema said. “A lot of times when we talk about things like this, people think that we’re going to be out trying to see how many people we can get locked up. And the reality is that we’re going to try and focus our efforts on that small segment of our juvenile population that’s responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime.”

Zuidema said an example of that was the department’s recent completion of Operation Royal Flush, in which seven gang members — a majority of whom were juveniles — now face criminal charges.

Hoft said one unintended consequence of curfews is the strain that they can have on single-parent households or low socioeconomic neighborhoods, perhaps due to transportation issues, parents who may work overnight, or inability to pay the civil fines that could come with a curfew violation.

“They’re going to feel the brunt end of this,” Hoft said. “I think public perception initially may be that this is a good thing, or a positive outlook. But I think a lot of that comes because we don’t really see the nitty-gritty of it.”

Zuidema said he doesn’t think a curfew ordinance would have a negative impact on his department’s perception in the community.

“It’s just about making sure, like we do with everything we do here, that our officers are focusing on actions of individuals, not appearances as individuals,” the chief said.

“The only appearance piece of this that plays in is the appearance of someone who looks like they’re under 18. And obviously, that’s an assessment our officers are going to have to make.”

Lynchburg City Council is expected to discuss the curfew this Tuesday, according to its agenda posted online. Council’s regular meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Council Chambers in City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.