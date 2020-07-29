Aaron Smith aims to empower young people of color at University of Lynchburg and in community

Those tangible moves are examples of significant steps forward when it comes to empowering young Black people and people of color, he said.

Smith also was the mastermind behind the school’s Man2Man mentorship program for men of color. Whether it takes the form of exchanging texts or more formal meetings, mentoring — an effort Smith also has undertaken individually in Lynchburg, outside the walls of UL — serves to help young men achieve success in academics and in life.

You won’t see Smith leading or attending rallies, he said, but at his school and in the community, he’s still advancing the cause.

“I do relationships well. I do my particular community well,” Smith said.

Smith explained his goal is to use his strengths to help Black individuals figure out how to become the best versions of themselves.

“You tell me you want to be an astronaut, fantastic. You tell me you want to be an athlete, fantastic. You tell me you want to end up overseas and do something over there, fantastic. You tell me you want to be a garbage man, fantastic,” Smith said. “Let’s figure out how to get you there.”